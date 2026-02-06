Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
3h

Fantastic piece. The stat about China controlling 70% of wind turbine supply chains while we closed 300 coal plants really captures the irony. Reminds me of watching a facility near me get decommissioned for 'green energy' only to see electricity bills spike. The whole setup shifts emissions to China whiel making us more dependent, which is kind of a strategic nightmare nobody wants to talk about.

Martin McCarthy's avatar
Martin McCarthy
5h

China, or any entity with enough money, can buy the influence they need in Washington to get the outcomes they pay for. Remember John Adams said that "our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." So, if those elected to govern do not impost on themselves moral self constraint, then they will do the bidding of those with the most money. And since anyone with money can hire the best lobbyists in D.C., well there you have it.

