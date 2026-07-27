Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
4h

Excellent post. Since water vapor is by far the most potent greenhouse gas, this makes me wonder about how AI centers, which require lots of water for cooling and emit only steam back into the ecosystem, are going to pass muster with the global warming crowd. As for human activities altering the climate, what altered the climate prior to human influence? Fear of global warming/end of earth has garnered billions of dollars for certain entities. Fear is a real money maker.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
5h

Wow, profits, politics, and litigation tied to the science. Who could have known?! Did NAS?

There’s a piece today by Robert Malone addressing air quality and the same sort of scamming scaring the public.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture