Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Crandall's avatar
Daniel Crandall
10h

Thank you for sharing Jennifer's article. It brings to mind what I'm often up against during counseling sessions with clients. I don't think it an overstatement to say none of those whom I see in my counseling office view their thinking as behavior. To them it just seems to happen. And whatever thoughts - as depression- or anxiety-inducing they may be – are "true". It becomes disorienting to practice critical thinking. And like physical exercise, mental exercise, i.e., critical thinking, is painful in the beginning. And in the long run highly beneficial toward mental health.

Thinking is a behavior one can change. It's a behavior that can be rational or irrational, reasonable or unreasonable. It is a behavior that can be rooted in an objective reality or unhinged & floating through some subjective aether. One, however, has to practice taking an objective stance toward one's thoughts to make these distinctions, to exercise critical thinking. Unfortunately, how we use language to express thoughts is a big obstacle in this process.

Almost everyone begins the sharing of thoughts with phrase "I feel …". Or if asked about an event or circumstance, the question more often than not begins, "How do you feel about …". It may not be an overstatement to say EVERYONE characterizes thoughts as "feelings". Feelings are emotions (angry, afraid, sad, happy, etc) & sensations (pain, tension, comfort, relaxed). Feelings are simply a response or reaction to some input. That input may be external or internal. Imagine stubbing your toe on a chair leg after your spouse moved the chair. You feel pain (sensation), then get angry or irritated (emotions). And then comes the thoughts – 'Why did she leave the chair there!?', 'Why did he get these stupid dining set!?'. A great example of this process is when George Bailey blows up at his family before storming out & wishing he'd never been born.

It may be my mission in life to get people to stop saying "I feel …" when asking about or sharing thoughts, and start saying, "I think …" or asking "What do you think about …". Then one can begin the process of exercising Critical Thinking. Identify the thought. Look at it objectively. Let it go, and be open to change if the thought is irrational, unreasonable, and does not correspond to reality.

The same objective stance can be taken toward emotions & sensations if properly framed. That is, "I feel angry", "I feel depressed", "I feel happy". Not, by the way, "I'm angry!" or "I'm depressed" or even "I'm happy" as this identifies oneself AS the emotion. You are not your emotions. Nor are you your thoughts.

You can practice this exercise: Pay attention to how often media will ask interviewees how they "feel" about a situation, and then listen to the sometimes rational, sometimes irrational thoughts expressed.

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
John Palmer's avatar
John Palmer
11h

John, I see ample evidence of this in the people protesting in the freezing cold shouting the same words and behaving the same way not understanding the why the criminals are being arrested and removed. They are following the talking points from tv or others who have an agenda. They act without thinking of the why, the proper authority, or the consequences of what they are doing

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture