We read about the Russian-Ukraine hostility on almost a daily basis. But how many of us know more than a cursory amount about the complicated history of this far-away region? As with many other things, the mainstream media is primarily feeding us soundbites, where context is almost always absent.

Considering the potential worldwide implications of this conflict, it behooves us to have a better understanding of some contributing factors that led up to the current embroilment.

This video was posted in my Newsletter about three years ago. It is well worth re-reviewing, as a lot has happened in the three years since it was first released, and the situation is clearly far from resolved.

This short video gives an overview of how this is a very complicated matter. To expect President Trump — or anyone else — to just step in and fix this (or the similarly complex issue of the Middle East) is highly unrealistic.

If you’d like to read more about Ukraine, this report seems to be informative.

