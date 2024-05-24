Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nancy in NC's avatar
Nancy in NC
May 24, 2024

I guess I'm a strange person because I don't want to believe; I want to know! Sadly, I find there are so many areas that I don't know about for certain. I choose not to believe one side or the other in these areas, and am open to receive more information to determine what I KNOW. What I do know is that most people's beliefs are based on quicksand, and often founded upon emotions rather than facts.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
May 24, 2024

Sometimes. people have no desire to change, so what do you do? I would just walk away and let them believe exactly, what they want to believe. Some people are not open to learning!

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