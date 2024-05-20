Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Droz's avatar
Martin Droz
May 20, 2024

Question.

What's the difference between a"knowing" and "beliefs"?

Or, perhaps there no "knowing" and it's all "beliefs"?

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Chris Denton's avatar
Chris Denton
May 20, 2024

'Haste makes waste" seems to me an observation stated rather than a belief. One may file it away in the area of the brain which has already recorded the observation that "Any fool can learn from his own mistakes, but the wiseman learns from the mistakes of others.'

Chris

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture