You’ve likely already heard many stories about the tragedies resulting from the recent horrific flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas.

Some parts of it were raised 30± feet in an hour! In other sections, there was literally a 20± foot wall of water that drowned almost everything in its path. This article has many good pictures of the devastation.

As of now, the death toll is a horrific 80 people. It will almost certainly exceed a hundred… The story of a woman surviving being swept down this torrential river overflowing with hazards, for 20±miles, is astounding.

Then there are numerous stories that you’ll never hear about. For example, I have a friend who lives on that river. He is an avid book collector and has two rooms in his house dedicated to antique books. Below is the photo he sent of one room. Note the height of the water: on the door frame, and over the top of his computer and his open printer (both on a desk).

This is what EVERY room of his nice one-story house looks like. What can he do now? He can’t stay there as there is no power or water. He has no furniture to sit on or bed to lie down on. The smell is terrible, and deadly mold is already growing. His car is also totaled. Many roads are blocked. If he does leave, his house may be targeted by scavenging thieves. What does he do?

If you’d like to donate to the thousands of stricken people in this ravaged area, here is a good link listing several worthy choices.

Clearly, prayers are also really needed. You can do that, right?

————————————

Unfortunately, we tend to forget these tragedies after a few weeks. For example, it was less than a year ago that even more people died — and there was more property damage — in NC and TN from Hurricane Helene. Please be generous to these good people who have been struggling to just get by, for many months now. Here is a list of good places for donations.

The Bottom Line —

We often get taken up by the numerous everyday challenges of life. We should periodically stop and put things in perspective, as things can quickly get MUCH worse…

Also, do we really think about the fact that God has given us the opportunity to fix most things today? The parents of the deceased children from these tragedies have no such option. What would they give to be in your shoes?

