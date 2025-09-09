As most of us know by now, there was a contentious Senate hearing last week with Bobby Kennedy (RFKjr), Secretary of DHHS. If we just read mainstream media (e.g., here) or listened to the Democrat Senators attacking a fellow Democrat, one might well conclude that the American public was being endangered by RFKjr and his appointees at various federal health agencies.

This is typical sleight-of-hand tactics by anti-American parties. Critical Thinking citizens will not be fooled by their shiny objects.

What is really being debated is extremely significant: who controls your medical decisions (e.g., illness treatments, vaccines, etc.)? There are two primary choices: Bureaucrats or You. The condensed arguments for each:

Healthcare System #1 - Bureaucrats are Boss

This has been the US model for some time now. There are several reasons why this came about, like: a) power, b) money, and c) arrogance. US Healthcare involves Trillions of dollars when all aspects are considered, plus it is a major influence on hundreds of millions of citizens’ lives. It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that there will be a LOT of self-serving parties who want control of this money or control over this power. They surreptitiously bring this about by making us dependent on them. The third reason is based on their arrogant underlying assumption that most citizens are ignorant. In other words, they believe that most Americans do not have the competence to make important health decisions for themselves or their family. (Not surprisingly, these same people are behind the purposeful dumbing down of students in K-12!) Their solution for all of these concerns is to mandate that citizens defer to “experts” (e.g., Dr. Fauci) as they are much smarter than you. (How many peer-reviewed studies have you published?) To make sure that citizens adhere to “expert” views, punishments for non-compliance can be severe. Of course there are profoundly serious liabilities with this system. For example, an indisputable fact is that the bureaucrats know very little about you. Another fact is that these “experts” may have other priorities than your health (e.g., power or personal financial gain). These and other fatal flaws of this model are summarily dismissed as insignificant, irrelevant, etc. NB: It’s not that federal agencies do not understand the informed consent issue, because in scientific trials they require that all study participants sign (and are protected by) a sixty-one page Informed Consent document! Why is there not some similar document or concern for the public who use (sometimes by mandate) the byproducts of said studies?

Healthcare System #2 - You are In Charge

A good name for this is the Informed Consent model. This starts with you choosing medical practitioners whom you trust to work with. When medical options are available (e.g., whether or not to get a COVID-19 injection), federal (and State) health agencies would give you and your medical practitioners full disclosure about all applicable scientific studies. That way, you would be able to make an informed choice as to what was in your best interest, based on scientifically determined efficacy and safety. Under the current Bureaucratic Boss model, this individuality is strongly discouraged. To begin with, bureaucrats make sure that the information you are officially given is usually inaccurate and missing key data. (See the eight points below for examples.) Their objective is to make it extremely difficult for citizens to do informed consent. COVID-19 clearly exposed this. Part of the issue last week was that certain Senators objected to the fact that RFKjr is supporting an Informed Consent model, which they oppose.

Science vs Political Science

A more subtle (but related) fight going on is about Science. The Bureaucratic Boss advocates (most of the medical establishment) are aware that if they published all the scientific studies on key medical issues in a readable format (e.g., the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 masks), then you and your medical practitioners could make informed decisions without their involvement!

They are diametrically opposed to that happening!

Their tactic is to muddy the scientific information to make it almost indecipherable to the public. This is part of common deception tactics by anti-Science parties. Since it is effective, it is used in many other fields (e.g., our energy options, climate change, K-12 Science education, etc.).

Their strategy is based on the documented reality that 99%± of the American public does not understand Science. This means that self-serving parties can make blatantly political claims and call them “scientific,” assured that the public will not understand the extent of the deception they are being fed.

For example, these anti-science parties are objecting to the removal of some government mandates for select injections. They are saying the RFKjr will make things worse — as if DHHS matters were already good! The reality is that RFKjr inherited a situation where tens of millions of Americans have been getting inferior health services from government agencies. Consider:

1 - Some medical mandates (e.g., COVID-19 injections) were made WITHOUT the scientifically required long-term safety tests. 2 - The COVID-19 injections were dishonestly sold to the public regarding effectiveness. Relative Risk Reduction (95%±) was used, when Absolute Risk Reduction (1%±) was the scientifically appropriate value that the public should have been told. Note the enormous difference! 3 - The whole EUA process (how COVID-19 injections got authorized) was corrupted and unscientific. The incompetence is easier to understand by looking at COVID-19 treatments. E.g., Remdesivir got an EUA (with Scientific studies concluding that its effectiveness is LESS THAN ZERO) while Ivermectin was not granted an EUA (even though Scientific studies concluded that its effectiveness is over 60%). ‘Nuff said. 4 - The majority of Americans have one or more chronic diseases, yet some of these mandates (e.g., for COVID-19) were made WITHOUT the scientifically required tests on such subjects. (E.g., my wife has Parkinson’s. There do not appear to have been any studies done of the effects of COVID-19 injections on Parkinson’s patients, prior to them being widely mandated.) 5 - The “government” not only did not inform Americans that there were scientifically proven treatments that could substantially reduce COVID-19 fatalities (e.g., Vitamin D, HCQ, etc), but medical professionals who recommended such treatments were punished. This resulted in 600,000± Americans unnecessarily dying. Who is being held responsible for this carnage? 6 - The CDC’s position regarding COVID-19 masks was entirely without scientific basis. In fact, over a hundred scientific studies have been published that conclude that COVID-19 masks are ineffective and/or unsafe. As of today, the CDC has not acknowledged these. 7 - Almost the entire US medical establishment acted in an unscientific manner during the COVID-19 matter. As such, RFKjr expects widespread pushback from said parties when he exposes their abandonment of scientific principles. 8 - RFKjr is also quite concerned that the “government” is currently advising parents of babies to give them almost FORTY (40!) injections by the time they are TWO (2) years old. (See chart below.) The Science issue is not the potential value of any one of these individual shots, but rather that there have been ZERO scientific studies done that assess the long-term health risks to these babies from the combination of these 40± injections. However, anyone who questions the absurdity of this situation is quickly labelled an anti-vaxxer. Scientist should be skeptical, so thank you RFKjr!

Takeaway —

RFKjr is taking on an entire industry that has completely lost its direction — as it is now frequently not acting in the best interest of the US public.

Not only have federal health agencies (and their allies) adopted an anti-citizen model, but their “experts” have become untethered from real Science. In other words, the official advice from the medical establishment is now severely compromised by incompetence and self-serving dealings.

The Critically Thinking conclusions from last week’s hearings are that the Senators making the most noise: 1) are likely diametrically opposed to the informed consent healthcare model, 2) appear to have little understanding of real Science, and 3) are probably attempting to discredit RFKjr, because if the public gets informed of the full extent of the COVID-19 malfeasance, they are afraid that they will be among those held accountable.

Let’s be clear: like every other American citizen, RFKjr is not a perfect person. He has said and done some inappropriate things. That said, by-and-large, what he is doing at DHHS is long overdue and (on average) will be a major net benefit to American citizens.

So remember that the raucous anti-RFKjr noise is intended to distract non Critically Thinking citizens from realizing that he is taking this abuse for us.

PS — Please call your federal reps and indicate your support for RFKjr.

