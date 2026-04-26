Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
15h

Your comments and recommendations are excellent as always, but these proposed "recommendations by the EAC" shouldn't be 'voluntary', they should be mandatory. We know any audit conducted by democrats will be suspect. Paper ballots, hand counting, ballot verification and legal ID, these are all common sense actions to true the vote...if the SAVE ACT doesn't pass, it's all over for this country. The fact that half the citizens don't think you should have to be a legal resident of the USA to vote here is beyond outrageous, it's treasonous. Alter AI gave some pretty interesting answers when I asked what the connection was between Smartmatic and Dominion voting machines. It's all in the encrypted codes.

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1 reply by John Droz
Paul M Kennedy's avatar
Paul M Kennedy
16h

Dr. Droz' comments are correct. I spent considerable time studied his team's election analysis thoroughly as a concerned citizen and found them to be believable and convincing. Those responsible in the election commission would find Dr. Droz' exceptional group of qualified people on his team conclusions to be very concerning and directive to points of vulnerability in all states. I live in Spokane, WA and our ballot dropoff boxes have no security 24 hours a day. Collected fraudulent undelivered ballots in apartment complexes can easily be stuffed in the boxes at night. I emailed our county election supervisor, Vicki Dalton, and she then blocked my future emails after assuring me not to worry about it. I still worry about it since the volnerbility is so obvious. Please take Dr. Droz' analysis and recommendations seriously.

Paul Kennedy

Spokane, WA.

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