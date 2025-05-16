Many people wrote to thank me for my recent post alerting them that the new FDA is now taking comments from citizens about the COVID injections (until May 23).

Several readers also sent me a copy of what they sent to the FDA. Below, I am sharing with you an example of what an MD submitted, which was excellent…

—————————————————————————————————————

To the FDA: As of February 28, 2025, the CDC has recorded 19,310 American deaths reported to them in VAERS by healthcare professionals or pharmaceutical companies who believe the death is vaccine-related. Approximately 1134 deaths have occurred on the same day, and 1266 on the day following vaccination. From FDA testimony, VAERS deaths should be multiplied by an under-reporting factor of 30± to get a nationwide estimate of 580,000 vaccine casualties! The largest autopsy study published to date indicates 74%± of deaths after vaccination are a direct cause or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination. There are over 4000 peer reviewed manuscripts in the medical literature concerning fatal and nonfatal COVID-19 vaccine injuries including those recognized by regulatory agencies around the world such as myocarditis, neurologic injury, thrombosis, & immunologic syndromes. In 2022, the World Council for Health produced a pharmacovigilance report which is factual, scientifically grounded, and consensus driven calling for global market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines based on lack of safety. Dr. Peter McCullough, a widely regarded expert on COVID-19 and vaccine safety, on December 7, 2022, in the US Senate, and on September 13, 2023, in the European Parliament, has called for with assent of an expert panels, removal of all COVID-19 vaccines from the US and EU markets for excess risk of death. On March 21, 2023 the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons issued a factual, scientifically grounded, and consensus driven statement calling for all COVID-19 vaccines to be removed from the market based on lack of safety and efficacy. The National Citizens Inquiry, a Canadian citizen-led and citizen-funded organization chartered to investigate governments’ COVID-19 policies, on September 14, 2023, called for market removal of all COVID-19 vaccines. On January 12, 2024, Dr. McCullough again called for removal of all COVID-19 booster products from the market in a US House of Representatives Panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries. In July, 2024, Mead et al published two extensively referenced, peer-reviewed reports concluding the COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for human use and should be removed from public use. In 2025, Hulscher et al, reported >81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, and concerned citizens, 240 elected government officials, 17 professional public health and physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 Republican Party County Committees, and 6 scientific studies from across the world have called for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and cannot be backed by ethical and prudent physicians. Based on these horrific facts, I am in support of banning the mRNA platform in humans.

—————————————————————————————————————

The above well-written FDA submission brings to mind a powerful, short video of a few years ago. A dedicated and competent nurse lost her job for choosing not to get an experimental bio-chemical injection. She can tell her story better than I can. (Note: select the full screen option [upper left-hand corner arrows] to be able to better read her moving statements.) —

This is one of many stories that tell the adverse consequences when we stray from Real Science and implement political science instead. Hopefully, avoiding that trap will be the DHHS, FDA, CDC, etc. theme going forward…

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).