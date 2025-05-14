Although the verdict is not in yet, the new FDA is hopefully nothing like the old FDA. Here is a test case: Request for Public Comments regarding COVID-19 type injections (mRNA). Comments will be accepted from May 7 to May 23.

You can ignore all the official-looking material and just click on the blue “Comment” box in the upper left of the page. Answer some basic questions and submit your comments (and/or attach a document).

FYI, here are two relevant documents of mine I sent them: 1- Some Major FDA EUA/Approval Reforms Needed, and 2- Some Scientific Observations about the Medical Establishment’s Handling of COVID-19 to Date.

Those (and a lot more) are on my COVID-19 page: C19Science.info.

Fingers crossed!

PS — Please pass this onto other interested citizens.

