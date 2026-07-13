Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
7h

Public schools are socialist, and our kids are graduating high school with a poor grasp of reading, writing and arithmetic, but an excellent grasp of how BAD America is. They are being taught how to protest against capitalism, racism and white supremacy. Some of the teachers have even taken kids out of the classroom to stand on the sidewalks and protest ICE. College students and their antisemitism and protests are the end product of what our educational system is teaching our kids. I can't imagine how things are going to look in another decade or so if we can't turn the tide and bring back classical education. Teachers unions must be abolished. Parents must start parenting and paying attention to what their kids are learning. The real threat to this country is coming from within.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10h

Thanks for what you have written to expose the agenda of the enemy...to destroy America from within through the destruction of young minds. Our educational system has lowered its standards in the last 75 years....many student are not graduating from high school ...and those that graduate, can't even read or write.

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