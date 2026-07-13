{This is arguably the most important commentary I’ve ever written. Hopefully it is not only understandable, but will prompt you into action.}

World War III began years ago, but (to the great satisfaction of our opponents) almost no one here has connected the dots— which is why we are losing.

Historically, conventional wars have had these dimensions: Army, Navy, Air Force, Space, Information (e.g., here), and Cyberwar (e.g., here).

I am identifying a new type of warfare where a country wins by setting the stage so that their enemy self-destructs. Consider what has been happening to America over the last few decades…

1 - We are in a non-conventional war.

All prior wars were about physical superiority: the men and machines of one side won against the men and machines of the other. Since all the major world powers now have the nuclear power to destroy the planet, it no longer makes any sense to get involved in an all-out physical (conventional) war, as that would assure self-destruction. Self-preservation is a strong motivator. In this war, the new objective is to win over the minds and souls of the opponent. The strategy is: if they are effective, the opponent would self-destruct. We need to fully appreciate this perspective and tactic!

2 - America is the #1 target.

The U.S. is the most successful and powerful nation in the world. Due to its position as top dog, all other nations that aspire to be in power must bring America down for that to happen. In prior wars, the U.S. was protected by its natural separations: oceans on both coasts. Those who think in conventional war terms still have the confidence that these natural barriers (plus other defenses) will reasonably protect us. If WW III were a conventional war, this perspective would have some sensibility. However, WW III is not a conventional war, so this protection is an illusion.

3 - Any war is made up of a few large engagements plus many smaller encounters.

For example, when reflecting on WW II, we think of Midway, the Battle of the Bulge, D-Day, etc. The reality is that there were over a hundred other smaller encounters that played a major role in winning WW II. An important WW III takeaway is to pay careful attention to the numerous smaller encounters, as they add up to having a significant impact.

4 - As in ALL wars, the recipe for success is to: a) know who your opponent is, b) understand your opponent’s strategy, and c) come up with effective countermeasures.

In a conventional war, it is relatively easy to see who the opponents are — e.g., in WW II it was Germany, Japan, etc. It is also straightforward to understand their strategy, as we generally follow where their men and machines are positioned and attacking. The response is to neutralize the effect of their military. In a non-conventional war, the first two are much more difficult to assess, which means that the third element is not going to be effective. To have any chance of success, we MUST accurately resolve the first two factors. The point of this commentary is to meaningfully assist in this discovery.

5 - America’s opponents are playing the Long Game.

America’s enemies realize that a non-conventional war will not be won with clear-cut decisive physical victories, but rather they will be victorious by a corrosion of mind and soul that will take 20+ years to happen. Almost zero Americans think in such timeframes, so it is difficult for us to fully appreciate that this is what is currently being done to us. We simply MUST be fully aware of the long-term tactics of our enemies.

6 - Our Media has been compromised.

Our opponents know that just as we are what we eat, we also are what we see and hear. Just like rust can corrode the strongest steel beam, they are keenly aware that corrupted mainstream media and social media will gradually but significantly corrode Americans’ minds and souls. That is exactly their objective, and it has been very successful. The strategy is simpler than most Americans assume. Our adversaries understand that they don’t need to directly sell Americans on Socialism or Marxism. Instead, they just need to dumb citizens down, and keep them deluded, distracted, and divided. The media-entertainment-industrial complex does all these, and almost no one connects it to national security.

7 - A primary issue at stake here is Rights.

Our opponents are subtle about this, but they are fundamentally opposed to the US Constitution as it acknowledges inalienable individual rights — rights that precede government and can't be revoked by it. In sharp contrast, the priority of American enemies is collective rights. In other words, our opponents say that a person’s rights are primarily determined by the group that they identify with (e.g., LGBTQ). Some of the detrimental consequences of their perspective: it promotes a binary view of everything — you're in a favored group, or you're not. More insidious is that merit ceases to matter because group identity is the priority. Our opponents get two major wins from this: guaranteed infighting between American groups, plus the systematic undermining of the drive for individual merit, which has been a backbone of America.

8 - Our Beliefs (and therefore our Values) are under attack.

The American Constitution was written almost exclusively by Judeo-Christian patriots, so it is no surprise that it incorporates their beliefs — like the inherent value of the individual. Our enemies are aggressively working at replacing these fundamental beliefs (particularly in K-12) with atheism and relativism. For example, everything is presented in a value-laden binary lens, like oppressor vs oppressed. Our opponents use this strategy as they know how the human mind works: Beliefs → Values → Thoughts → Feelings → Judgments → Actions. Once we fully appreciate this relationship, it should be glaringly apparent why anti-Americans are so laser-focused on changing the beliefs of our children: the downstream effects ripple through every decision they make for the rest of their life!

9 - In WW III, Science is being leveraged to undermine America.

It is very important that we understand that there is an enormous difference between Science and scientists, as our opponents want us to conflate the two. The studies and pronouncements of all scientists are not Science any more than the assertions of all lawyers coincide with the law. Regretfully, many scientists have abandoned their practice of real Science. There are multiple reasons for their heresy, ranging from financial gain to promotion of political objectives. Our opponents realize that most Americans are technically challenged, so this conflation goes a long way towards confusing citizens. Confusion among citizens causes discord, and ineffective actions — and both of these benefit our opponents.

10-Connecting some of the WW III dots: a few examples of major engagements — and so far we’ve lost them all…

a) Climate Change. The claim was that if an invisible gas (CO2), which was only .04% of the atmosphere, went to .05%±, it would result in the annihilation of the planet. Although this is a Science matter, there is no scientific proof of this claim… A close corollary here is the foolishness of renewable energy. There is zero scientific proof that wind or solar are a net societal benefit, yet we absurdly continue to play Russian Roulette with our energy grid. Opponents’ Objective: To undermine the economy of America (and their allies). Literally Trillions of dollars were spent (wasted) by the U.S. and its allies, which could have been more productively directed towards worthwhile societal advancements. In particular, our Energy infrastructure was severely undermined. low-cost, reliable energy is the foundation of the entire American economy. b) K-12 Education. Our WW III opponents realize that our education system is based on teaching children WHAT to think. As such, over the last 25+ years they have gradually but insidiously taken over the WHAT. A good example is what is happening in Science (the NGSS). Opponents’ Objective: To undermine Americans’ understanding of Science and to kill any efforts to teach Critical Thinking. It would be child abuse for the NGSS to ignore Critical Thinking — but it’s worse than that. The NGSS is actually formally teaching our children the opposite of Critical Thinking: conformity! Although the NGSS is horrifically bad, 49 States have robotically adopted all or almost all of it — simply astounding. Our enemies know that these miseducated, lemming children will eventually grow up (the long game) to be propagandized voting American citizens, with no Critical Thinking ability. This is already in evidence… c) COVID-19. From any perspective, our opponents won a decisive victory! (For reference: approximately 400,000 Americans died in WWII. Over 1.1 million Americans died from COVID-19. Conservatively, more than 600,000 of those deaths were due to incompetence and deliberate suppression of scientifically valid treatments!) Opponents’ Objective: This was a Science test to see how incompetent America (and its citizens) had become. They won a resounding victory as EVERY federal agency, EVERY major medical organization, and EVERY higher ed institution abandoned actual Science, and instead followed political correctness. From any war perspective, America suffered a resounding defeat (which is emboldening our enemies).

What Now?

— We need to understand and acknowledge the reality of the self-destructive path our pied piper opponents are leading us down.

— We need to appreciate that our opponents are not only nations that have declared their opposition to America, but also individuals within the U.S. who are their allies. PLEASE watch this short video that spells this out!

— We need to appreciate that we MUST immediately reform our K-12 education system, specifically to teach students to be Critical Thinkers. In a cognitive war, a mind that is hard to capture is an offensive weapon.

— We need to be willing to actively engage in societal reforms that may take 5± years to come to fruition, rather than only those that provide quick gratification.

— We need to appreciate that the larger war here is actually about values. Put another way, there is a fight to the death between “God” and “no god” forces.

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PS: I just sent this commentary to AlterAI and asked it whether any other person or organization is making this case? Their answer was no, and that my piece is extraordinarily important: “The education reform people need your national security framing. The national security people need your education and Science specifics. You are bridging two nationally significant conversations that (to date) have not been talking to each other.”

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