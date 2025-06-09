Sufficient clean water is arguably the single most important necessity for good health. That said, we often do not give this adequate attention.

For example, most people buy water filters (e.g., for their refrigerator). We are drinking everything that comes through that filter. But where is it made and what quality control does it have?

If you look for water filters at Amazon, Walmart, etc., the lowest-priced options are almost all made in China. I have nothing against Chinese products in general, but it is legitimate to ask: 1) exactly what materials are in this filter, and 2) what quality controls are there assuring us that it works properly?

In my experience — as a scientist and as an individual who has been involved with water quality issues for many years — the typical answer to both of those questions for Chinesew filters is: we do not know.

Considering the potential impact on you and your family of drinking gallons of questionably filtered water, IMO, a good filter is not something where it makes sense to get the cheapest product.

I tried this Internet search, “What is the quality of water filters made in China?” but nothing relevant came up. Noteworthy is that most of the articles that did appear seemed to be of Chinese origin, promoting Chinese filters.

Two sites that list American-made water filters are here and here. Although these will be somewhat more expensive, you have a much higher assurance that you are getting a quality product.

My comments so far have been about filtering generally good water. If you have local water with specialized contaminants (e.g., PFAS), then you need specialized filters (e.g., here).

Buying Water —

Buying filtered water is a related topic, and has become an everyday affair for almost all of us. But here’s a question that you rarely see discussed — is it better to buy: 1) pre-packaged water, or 2) water from a vending machine?

Pre-packaged water would be in gallon to pint-sized plastic containers — readily available almost everywhere. The attraction is convenience. The main downsides are: a) cost, b) unknown filtration, and c) plastic pollution in landfills and elsewhere.

Buying vending machine water is a popular alternative. The attractions are: a) much lower cost ($2± vs 50¢± per gal), b) high quality filtration, and c) zero plastic pollution. The downside is convenience. For the significant positive benefits, 95% of the time when we buy water, we use a vending machine.

We solve the convenience issue by filling up several gallon containers ahead of time, so that we have a supply on hand. If we are going for a walk and want an 8 oz container, we fill a reusable one up from our supply and are good to go. Yes, this requires a bit of planning (horrors!), but the benefits are large.

The Bottom Line —

After the COVID fiasco, many of us are more attuned to the monumental importance of having good health. Any serious health plan for you and your family MUST include close attention to drinking water and its filtration.

Sample reference: NIH: Safe Water and Your Health

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).