This is a guest post by friend Deroy Murdock a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with The American Spectator. Here is the original…

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Unless Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), secretly works for the Democratic National Committee, he must bring the SAVE America Act back to the floor and move Heaven, Earth, and—if necessary—Hell to pass and speed it to President Donald Trump for signature. The U.S. Supreme Court’s calamitous embrace of late-arriving mail-in ballots makes this urgent matter even more vital.

With sincere apologies to Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: Mama always told me not to look into those mail-in ballots. But Mama, that’s where the fraud is!

Far more than photo ID at the polls, SAVE’s desperately needed limits on mass-mail-in ballots will cripple the Democrats’ election-theft machine. The Left’s vote-fraud apparatus promiscuously blasts mail-in ballots across states and cities (often to voters who have relocated or died), vacuums them in via drop boxes and ballot hustlers, and then delivers them via largely unpoliced and accurately dubbed “ballot dumps.” These magic ballots dribble in for days after polls close. They reliably favor Democrat candidates.

That’s why Republicans’ election night smiles too often turn to frowns as Tuesday evening triumphs fade into Friday afternoon failures.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures.

Provided, in most cases, that ballots are postmarked by Election Day, the states of Alaska, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia receive and count those that arrive after polls close—sometimes ludicrously so.

The National Council of State Legislatures reports that California, New York, and Oregon accept such ballots for up to seven days. Alaska and Maryland: 10 days. Illinois: 14 days. Washington: 21 days. That is three weeks later than “The Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November, in every even numbered year,” as 2 U.S. Code § 7 has defined Election Day since 1875. In 2026, Washington state will accept mail-in ballots until November 26—two days before Thanksgiving!

But wait. It gets worse.

According to NCSL, in the swing state of Nevada, “Ballots with unclear postmarks received by the third day following the election are deemed to have been postmarked on or before Election Day.” New Jersey is even more loose: “Mail delivered ballots without postmarks that arrive within 48 hours of the close of the polls will be considered valid.”

Inexplicably, SCOTUS splashed holy water on this diabolical mess. States now will be free to continue, and presumably extend, these disgrace periods, thanks to the 5-4 majority opinion by conservative frenemy Justice Amy Coney Barrett (in cahoots with hit-or-miss Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal stalwarts Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Elena Kagan, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor).

Among other things, these five justices inexplicably argued that “The Constitution thus envisions a system in which receipt of votes is necessarily divorced from voting.”

Huh?

Left unconfronted, Watson v. Republican National Committee will allow just enough pro-Democrat magic ballots to drift in and defeat Republicans in close races.

As Justice Samuel Alito stated in his dissent (joined by conservative justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh, but for parts II–C–2 and III), “Today’s decision leaves open opportunities for voter fraud that may further undermine Americans’ faith in the integrity of this country’s elections. Diverse sources have recognized that mail-in ballots increase the potential for fraud.”

Alito added: “In 2005, a committee chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker found that absentee voting was ‘the largest source of potential voter fraud’ in American elections.”

The Bottom Line —

Unless Thune wants to spend the next two years trapped in U.S. Senate trials after President Trump’s third, fourth, and fifth impeachments by Hakeem Jeffries’ Democrat House, he needs to hop off his tanning bed, wrap up the slothful Senate’s latest hiatus (an 18-day vacation), and adopt the SAVE America Act.

If he doesn’t, Barrett’s blessed magic ballots will turn Election Night into Ballot Counting Month and smother Republican candidates’ dreams.

The SAVE Act is the shield against what Barrett and the Supreme Court unleashed on June 29: a clear and present danger to America’s next 250 years.

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PS (from John): A strong majority of Americans support the SAVE Act… Here is an attempt to explain the flimsy excuses used by the four RINOs for their repeated votes against their own consituents’ expressed wishes…

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