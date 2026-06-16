Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Christy's avatar
Christy
5h

So good! Now if we can help Americans do this as we celebrate 250 years!

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1 reply by John Droz
Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
2h

We should do the same as the French, host big communal feasts celebrating the bounty of our lands and the pride in our heritae. We should join together in peace over great food, great company, great wines and rejoice in our history and sovereignty. This sends the very strong message to the George Soros' and Klaus Schwabs of the globalist cabal that sovereign hearts are still beating strong and always will, and sovereign countries will prevail over globalism.

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