Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Fritz Rench's avatar
Fritz Rench
1h

This is as clear an articulated analysis

I’ve seen lately of the moral and spiritual antecedents driving the

genius of our Constitutional Republic…

with its built-in elements of the

democracy process. Kudos. f

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
2h

How do we reeducate the teachers who are brainwashing our young?

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