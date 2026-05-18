Critically Thinking about Life — #2
A good message to college graduates — and us all...
Right after I posted my last commentary, Critically Thinking about Life, I was sent a video about a wonderful 2026 university commencement talk. This was to UNC and given by country music star Eric Church.
I’m not going to add anything, as he does a masterful job… (I’d recommend clicking on the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner of the video.}
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What a great way to send a message!
Staying in tune is such excellent advice, and so easy to recognize when it's achieved. Not always so easy getting there for many of us, but if we can patiently work on and pay heed to each of the sounds and vibs of the 6 strings (notes, pillars, guideposts) one at a time, and then put them all together. It WILL happen. The proof and everlasting satisfaction is in the pudding - and in so many wonderful flavours. Sure beats conforming to and settling for sounds that just don't sound right and vibs that just don't feel right.
Wow. That was beautiful. A speech that was powerful, gentle, truthful. Closing with his musical talent sealed the deal. Thanks for sharing that!