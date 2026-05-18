Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Russ Babcock's avatar
Russ Babcock
11h

What a great way to send a message!

Staying in tune is such excellent advice, and so easy to recognize when it's achieved. Not always so easy getting there for many of us, but if we can patiently work on and pay heed to each of the sounds and vibs of the 6 strings (notes, pillars, guideposts) one at a time, and then put them all together. It WILL happen. The proof and everlasting satisfaction is in the pudding - and in so many wonderful flavours. Sure beats conforming to and settling for sounds that just don't sound right and vibs that just don't feel right.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
13h

Wow. That was beautiful. A speech that was powerful, gentle, truthful. Closing with his musical talent sealed the deal. Thanks for sharing that!

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1 reply by John Droz
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