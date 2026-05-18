Right after I posted my last commentary, Critically Thinking about Life, I was sent a video about a wonderful 2026 university commencement talk. This was to UNC and given by country music star Eric Church.

I’m not going to add anything, as he does a masterful job… (I’d recommend clicking on the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner of the video.}

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