This is a fascinating story of a very credible and competent person’s first hand experience at the January 6th event and after. Dr. Simone Gold (whom I know a bit) is not only a well-known doctor, but also a lawyer.

Dr. Gold is being interviewed by Jordan Peterson. Closely listen to her informative first-hand story of what she did on January 6th, and what subsequently happened.

(As usual, click the upper Left-hand arrows to expand the video view.)

{If, after watching it, you don’t believe that it was a productive use of 15 minutes, email me a bill for your time and I’ll send you a check.}

Is there anything that transpired with her that you would say is justice?

Now consider how many people are robotically spouting opinions that the Left-wing media and other anti-Americans have fabricated. This is exactly what we would expect to happen when K-12 children are taught the opposite of Critical Thinking — and then eventually become non-thinking adults.

This is a prime example of the rights of American citizens being extracted in plain view — with trumped-up charges — but few, if any, speaking up.

How different is this from the trials of Salem witches?

If you have not carefully read my commentary on World War III, please do!

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