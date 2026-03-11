Critically Thinking about How We Spend Our Time — Part 2
Here are two other 1± minute videos related to the prior commentary. More good food for thought!
Just like in the last video, a lot of major changes happen to our lives rather gradually. As a result, we usually don’t appreciate the consequences until we stop, step back, and give the situation some serious thought…
[For best viewing, after you’ve clicked on each video (and it has started playing), then click on the arrows in the upper left-hand corner to expand the video…]
and then this…
FYI, I’m planning on only having these up until Friday morning…
As that earnest communist Ernest Hemingway said "gradually at first, then suddenly."
food for thought ... Although I am not sure how critical that thought is. The videos highlight what we already know about the effects of technology on our behaviors. But what do I think about those effects? The comments from the kids say how amazing these advances are ... But happiness? What is that, anyway? There is survey done every year that lists the most happy countries in the world. They must list/describe the parameters they use to measure happiness. But I cannot remember what they are. It is always one of those Nordic countries. Maybe you have to be cold to be happy?