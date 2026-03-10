Critically Thinking About How We Spend Our Time
Radical changes have happened without us thinking about them...
This is an interesting 1 minute video showing how Americans annually spent their time, and how it has changed over roughly the last century…
When you watch it a second time, note how much time is spent on Family a hundred years ago (41%) to now (4%), or Church (10%—> 2%).
No one forced us to make these changes, they were all voluntary…
Is our physical health better than a hundred years ago?
Is our mental health better than a hundred years ago?
Is our spiritual health better than a hundred years ago?
So the overall question is: Do you think these changes were for the good?
Fortunately, it is entirely under our control as to how we (and our family) spend our time. Are you choosing wisely?
John Droz does great work explaining science, the importance of energy and energy by-products and what is happening with society. This article about how we spend time is a good example. Yes, we have dramatically changed how we spend time in the last hundred years.
What is just as amazing is how polarized Americans have become. You either share my political beliefs or you are nothing, just my inferior enemy.
How did America come to this? What does it say for the future?
The most disturbing change is Church dropped from 10% to 2%. Isn’t that the most significant loss? The internet has far more influence on our loss of direction than we realize.
Neighbors dropped from 11% to 1.2%! Isn’t that much the same problem? Communication with humans one on one is out, and GOD is being pushed out. What we need is a redirection of priorities.