John Shanahan
John Droz does great work explaining science, the importance of energy and energy by-products and what is happening with society. This article about how we spend time is a good example. Yes, we have dramatically changed how we spend time in the last hundred years.

What is just as amazing is how polarized Americans have become. You either share my political beliefs or you are nothing, just my inferior enemy.

How did America come to this? What does it say for the future?

Jim Schout
The most disturbing change is Church dropped from 10% to 2%. Isn’t that the most significant loss? The internet has far more influence on our loss of direction than we realize.

Neighbors dropped from 11% to 1.2%! Isn’t that much the same problem? Communication with humans one on one is out, and GOD is being pushed out. What we need is a redirection of priorities.

