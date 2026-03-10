This is an interesting 1 minute video showing how Americans annually spent their time, and how it has changed over roughly the last century…

When you watch it a second time, note how much time is spent on Family a hundred years ago (41%) to now (4%), or Church (10%—> 2%).

No one forced us to make these changes, they were all voluntary…

Is our physical health better than a hundred years ago? Is our mental health better than a hundred years ago? Is our spiritual health better than a hundred years ago?

So the overall question is: Do you think these changes were for the good?

Fortunately, it is entirely under our control as to how we (and our family) spend our time. Are you choosing wisely?

