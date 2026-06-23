Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
4h

Thanks for highlighting this powerful essay John.

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1 reply by John Droz
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7m

Thanks for your Critically Thinking information regarding Graham Platner. I recognized the name, but knew nothing about him. In regard to the acceleration of the population with mental problems....few consider the damage that drugs, vaccines, innocent food items, alcohol, tobacco are doing to the brain. It is amazing that there are still people in our country that have the ability to think. All the items I mentioned contribute to damaging the brain and its ability to think clearly.

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