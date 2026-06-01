Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Deplorable Dave's avatar
Deplorable Dave
2h

The distressing thing is Elon Musk pushes "truth" as a critical goal of AI but Grok doesn't appear to be trained for "truth" very well. I asked Grok about this and got the usual pro-Grok propaganda. But it does offer to explain it's behavior:

"If you share the exact questions and the specific outputs from Grok (or want me to address any of Droz's five questions directly with evidence-based reasoning), I can demonstrate Grok's approach in practice. Truth-seeking requires evaluating claims against data, not just noting which system agrees with a preferred conclusion."

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1 reply by John Droz
Ray Lutz's avatar
Ray Lutz
5h

This is an example of the opposite of critical thinking. You start with a predefined conclusion, and then you decide all the sources are wrong if they disagreed with you. That's CONFIRMATION BIAS, and it has no place in critical thinking.

instead of:

Gathering evidence,

Evaluating sources,

Reaching a conclusion,

You:

Start with a conclusion,

Evaluates evidence based on whether it supports that conclusion,

Rejects contrary evidence because it conflicts with the desired result.

Related terms include:

Confirmation Bias: selectively accepting supporting evidence and discounting contradictory evidence.

Motivated Reasoning: using reasoning to defend a preferred outcome rather than discover the truth.

Circular Reasoning: if disagreement itself is taken as proof that a source is wrong.

Cherry Picking: keeping favorable sources while dismissing unfavorable ones.

The problem arises when the criterion becomes:

"Any source that agrees with me is credible; any source that disagrees with me is not."

At that point the conclusion becomes effectively unfalsifiable, because no contrary evidence is allowed to count against it.

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