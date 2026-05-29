Everyone is very interested in the Truth.

Truth is extremely important to us concerning almost any topic we can imagine— from personal health issues to national political matters. Without knowing a close proximity to Truth, our actions will literally be hit and miss. That will produce ineffective results as well as a great deal of wasted time, effort, and money. Who wants that?

Basically, we determine Truth in one of two ways: 1) we process information and come to a conclusion, or 2) we trust another source to give us a reasonable answer.

Regarding these two options, if we want to optimize getting truthful results, we need to pay careful attention to the details. For example:

a) What is this process? b) Where do we get reliable information to process? c) Who or what would we trust to believe? d) When should we skip processing and trust another source?

A very brief answer to each is:

a) A powerful process is Critical Thinking. Another is the Scientific Method. b) The information we process should come from competent, thorough, objective sources. c) We should trust sources that have demonstrated that they are competent, thorough, and objective. d) We can skip processing when the issue is not important to us, OR when we don’t have the time, AND a competent, thorough, objective source is providing us an answer.

The Internet Comes Into the Picture —

Regarding getting to the Truth, the Internet has arguably been the most significant development in history. (Other major advances have been the printing press, the telephone, the personal computer, etc.)

In our lifetime, the Internet has been a very helpful vehicle for citizens to utilize in determining the Truth. The most commonly used Internet tool is a search engine. For example, if I wanted to find out the KWH cost of industrial wind energy, I would pose an appropriate question to a search engine, like “What is the typical KWH cost of industrial wind energy?”

It didn’t take self-serving parties long to figure out how search engines worked: they collected ALL the articles, reports, etc., posted online, and then regurgitated them back to the inquiring person.

For any organization that wanted to influence the search engine’s results (e.g., lobbyists), the first lesson learned was to flood the internet with lots of self-serving material. If a hundred such articles, reports, etc. are posted online, they would be what the search engine predominantly shows. A second way search engines can be manipulated is where they show the results. For example, if there are a hundred articles, reports, etc., what is the sequence they are shown to the user? Material shown in the top ten is going to be looked at 95%+ of the time, while the bottom ten will be seen something like .1% of the time.

The end result is that we have an unprecedented amount of information at our disposal — but a large amount of it is misleading, inaccurate, false, etc.

What happened with Wikipedia is another good example. It was initially marketed as being an encyclopedic source of competent, thorough, objective information on a wide variety of subjects. However, it was soon taken over by Leftists who have converted it into a mostly useless vehicle for propaganda.

Getting to the Truth on the Internet —

This commentary is about getting to the Truth, so how does a citizen use the unprecedented search power of the Internet, when it has been purposefully flooded and distorted by ignorant parties, deceptive parties, dishonest parties, self-serving parties, etc.?

Our basic options remain the same: 1) we process information and come to a conclusion, or 2) we trust another source to give us a reasonable answer.

Likewise, our “a” thru “d” details above are also the same. We all know that the easy way to get an answer is to use a search engine — but are we willing to take extra steps to separate the wheat from the chaff?

Most people are addicted to quick and easy, so they are unlikely to spend extra time and effort (e.g., to do Critical Thinking) to sort through search engine results that are not only unproven, but often totally inaccurate.

In other words, the fabulous power of search engines on the Internet is useless — and likely detrimental — if we are not willing to do our part.

Into this quagmire comes the siren call of Artificial Intelligence (AI). I’ll cover that in Part 2. Will AI be the mecca of Truth that we are all looking for, or will it be another false hope appealing to our strong desire to know the Truth?

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