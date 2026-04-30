Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Matt Kubitsky
2h

I believe there is a way to bridge from Johnny confusing feeling with thinking and approaching emotions WITH critical thinking in a way understandable to Johnny. How can I tell you more?

mattkubitsky@gmail.com

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