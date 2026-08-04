Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Martin McCarthy's avatar
Martin McCarthy
1d

Right on target. Remember folks that learning comes historically from Athens (knowledge of the mind) and Jerusalem (knowledge of the heart). When both are held in dynamic tension then information turns into wisdom through the journey of education. Absent Jerusalem you are prone to accept any nonsense as if it were truth.

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1 reply by John Droz
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
1dEdited

This was a political hit job using "bad science" to achieve the ends. Drs. Bhattacharya, Gupta, and Kuldorff issued their "Great Barrington Declaration" that COVID policy was wrong headed. They and others were immediately attacked. The Wikipedia pages for Drs. Adams and Makary slandered them, and were locked. It wasn't a spontaneous "we all agree with Fauci." Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the three-letter organizations, the media, … were arrayed against the naysayers. They spoke, and were silenced.

This isn't really different from what happens to climate naysayers who get their laboratories closed, their grants cancelled, along with their library card and email and emeritus title, and….

Robert Andrews Millikan created Caltech from the obscure backwater almost-rural Throop Polytechnic College, making it the powerhouse it is today. They made him a non-person because he had a brief flirtation with eugenics. If they can do that to a Nobel Physics Laureate, how could Drs. Bhattacharya, Gupta, Kuldorff, Adams, Makary, and the thousands of less brave voices stand a chance?

John Eastman was disbarred, lost his professorship, and was forced to retire.

Democrats' enormous propaganda/brainwashing/enforcement machine is very effective. Education, entertainment, traditional media, social media, …. The bureaucracy is populated by their minions; they can squash anybody who "depends" on government funding but doesn't toe the line. They invented whack-a-mole. The desired and successful effect was "I better keep my head down."

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