When it comes to assessing the responsibility that Dr. Fauci has on just America (he actually had a very negative impact on the entire world), it’s very difficult to get our heads around the horrific impact this one person has had. Read Part 1 to get a good start.

As I wrote there, I am pointing out four (4) MAJOR liabilities that don’t seem to be getting the proper attention they deserve. Here are two more biggies…

3 - Undermined Trust in Science

I have repeatedly pushed back when people say things like they object to “bad science.” Science is a process, and the process is effective — so there is no such thing as “bad” Science!

What laypeople are doing is conflating/confusing Science with scientists. They are NOT one and the same!

EVERY time I see and hear things like “bad science” and similar, it is ALWAYS bad scientists who are really the culprits. Nothing that happened in COVID-19 was due to “bad science.” Nothing. It was ALL due to bad scientists, whom Dr. Fauci seems obsessed with being the leader of.

So, another result of Dr. Fauci’s irresponsible COVID-19-related behavior is that millions of people had their trust in Science severely undermined. After all, Dr. Fauci did say that attacks on him are “attacks on Science.” He is arrogantly claiming that his utterances are synonymous with Science — which is beyond ludicrous. However, due to his authoritative position, it likely was taken at face value by tens of millions of trusting layperson Americans.

We live in an advanced society that is almost entirely attributable to Science. A primary distinction between the U.S. and third-world countries, is that we have successfully implemented thousands of scientific advancements into our daily life.

This is one of several subtle attacks on America. Our enemies know that if Americans distrust and then disavow Science, then our societal collapse will accelerate. Remember that our opponents are playing the long game…

—> There is a fine discussion of this by Ben Shapiro (start at 3:45).

Regretfully, Dr. Fauci’s misrepresentation and perversion of Science is not an outlier. As I have written before, almost all of U.S. K-12 students (50± million) are purposefully being fed second-rate “science”: the NGSS. For example, its authors have knowingly scrapped the traditional Scientific Method.

The impact of the NGSS on America is very much like the severe damage done by Dr. Fauci — yet I do not see anyone making this critical connection…

4 - No Accounting for the Co-Conspirators

As bad as Dr. Fauci’s advice was, it wouldn’t have amounted to a hill of beans if other so-called “science-based organizations” did not endorse it. I am talking about the AMA, CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO, State Health Departments, our universities, etc.

This is very much like the tale of the emperor (Dr. Fauci) with no clothes. He can stupidly parade around nude all he wants, but it only becomes a problem when almost every supposedly competent healthcare or Science organization goes along with the charade.

These organizations have tens of thousands of scientists and medical professionals. Considering that Dr. Fauci wasn’t remotely engaged in actual Science regarding almost every aspect of COVID-19 policies (masks, vaccines, treatments, immunity, etc., etc.), why wasn’t there an official public outcry from many of them? From ONE of them?

The crickets from so-called prestigious U.S. universities is particularly telling. The fact is that essentially zero of the 4000± American “higher education” institutions spoke up about the reality that COVID-19 policies had little (if anything) to do with real Science. (See this AlterAI assessment.)

I understand that Dr. Fauci was motivated by fame and greed, but what about all these groups? If their main concern is to be politically correct, then they are absolutely NOT an institution of higher learning! Hopefully some of those weak-kneed organizations will be officially exposed and penalized.

It’s also extremely disturbing (and telling) that almost none of the many organizations that were complicit in advocating unscientific COVID-19 policies have yet to publicly acknowledge their grievous error.

For example, they now know that there are 40± scientific studies that have concluded that Ivermectin early treatment of COVID-19 is 62%± effective. They also know that there are 65± scientific studies that have concluded that Paxlovid early treatment of COVID-19 is 16%± effective! For example, they now know that there are 71± scientific studies that have concluded that Remdesivir late treatment of COVID-19 is -4%± effective! Where is their public acknowledgment of these scientific realities?

What confidence do their actions during and after COVID give us that: 1) they know anything about real Science, or 2) they know the difference between political science and actual Science, or 3) they have our best health interest at heart, or 4) they have actually learned from their catastrophically bad response to COVID-19, so will do MUCH better in the future?

The Bottom Line - Part 2

Again, forget the business of where the COVID-19 virus started, etc., and let’s focus on the REALLY major harms caused by Dr. Fauci and others of his ilk. Watch this video of Dr. Scott Atlas (who was there) to see how most “top-level” people quickly and easily capitulated to Fauci’s unscientific leadership.

Is there really any difference when we ask “why didn’t more good people and quality leaders in Germany stand up to Hitler, early on?”

That said, I continue to assert that we MUST fix our K-12 Science education immediately. EVERY year we graduate 4± million students from U.S. high schools. These miseducated, non-critically thinking children will soon be VOTERS, parents, doctors, lawyers, scientists, legislators, etc.

Since their innate critical thinking skills have been purposefully squashed in K-12, they will be easy targets for pied-pipers like Dr. Fauci.

PS — If there is any remaining credibility to what Dr. Fauci says, consider that when interviewed by 60 Minutes a while back, he stated on the record:

“I am very happy to testify before any Congressional oversight committee. I have nothing to hide… I can explain everything I have done. I will cooperate fully, as we have nothing to hide, at all.”

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