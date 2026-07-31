There have been numerous recent takedowns of Dr. Fauci based on his own very revealing diary (e.g., here, here, here, and here), and then his uncooperative Senate hearing (e.g., here, here, and here).

I’m not here to pile on, but rather to bring into focus what I feel are the four (4) most appalling — yet rarely addressed — outcomes from his unscientific actions.. It seems like these have gotten lost in the jungle of the many problems he contributed to. Part 1 will outline two of these, and Part 2 will spell out the other two.

1 - Unnecessary American Deaths

Two (of many) examples of Dr. Fauci’s malfeasance are that he misrepresented the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy (e.g., see here), and he aggressively attacked the legitimacy of scientifically proven COVID-19 treatments (e.g., Ivermectin, Vitamin D, etc. — see here).

To see the broader picture, please re-read what I wrote two years ago, which outlined six (6) failures of our COVID policies. These detrimental policies are largely attributed to the inept, self-serving leadership of Dr. Fauci.

Due to the combination of those horrifically irresponsible, unscientific positions, 600,000± Americans died unnecessarily (e.g., see here).

Let me repeat: some 600,000 Americans died UNNECESSARILY…

To put that in perspective, that is more Americans than died in World War I plus World War II!

One man had the medical training and had a position of power to have been able to have saved 600,000± American lives. Yet he chose not to…

2 - Unnecessary American Costs

The economic impact on just America from costs that were substantially preventable (i.e., if Dr.Fauci and his acolytes actually followed real Science protocols) is in the neighborhood of $25 TRILLION!

Here is a sample study that was done early on (2020), but it does a good job of explaining some of the extensive COVID-19-related economic impacts. Of course we can not put a realistic financial evaluation on the 600,000± unnecessary deaths, and in 2020 we didn’t know the final death count… Here is AlterAI’s more detailed cost assessment.

Just think of what $25 Trillion could have done if used productively…

Eliminate 100% of poverty in the U.S… Cure several major diseases (cancer, Parkinson’s, etc.)… Complete national infrastructure overhaul (repair every bridge, road, etc.)… Total energy independence (reliable, safe, and free electricity for every citizen)… Genuine complete education reform… Substantially reduce income taxes for all citizens… Completely fix the Social Security system… Significantly reduce our debt, Etc., etc.

The Bottom Line (Part 1)

Forget the business of where the COVID-19 virus started, etc., and let’s focus on the REALLY MAJOR harms caused by Dr. Fauci and others of his ilk.

Watch this revealing video of Dr. Scott Atlas (who was there) to see how quickly and easily most “top-level” people capitulated to unscientific behavior.

How can we shrug our shoulders at 600,000± Americans being murdered due to incompetence, greed, arrogance, etc.?

How can we shrug our shoulders at a $25± Trillion cost to Americans again due to incompetence, greed, arrogance, etc.?

Where are the Nuremberg trials for these crimes against humanity?

As a minimum, the mug shots of the main culprits should be on Wanted posters in every post office in the country.

Instead, we have this!

(More in Part 2, early next week.)

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