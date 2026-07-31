Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Lou S's avatar
Lou S
1d

The largest cost is one that is only being felt now. Doctor's were provided a front line view of what happens if they go against government mandates they will get their medical license pulled and lose their livelihood. This is an insidious issue that you see in how physicians treat patients today. They don't get to the root of the problem, they follow the guidelines given to them by the insurance companies, the AMA, or the government, and do not care if the protocols fix the patient. That has become secondary priority to the doctors, the primary goal and focus is maintaining their livelihood. While I understand that focus, there is a reason physicians take the Hipocratic Oath. It is like an engineer knowingly designing a bridge to the government standards but knowing it will fail, your ethics must come before your livelihood, and that has been lost.

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2 replies by John Droz and others
Linda's avatar
Linda
13h

We, as a society, must never forget. May I suggest a Covid-19 Day of Remembrance? People can share stories of their loved ones who died alone, or stories how their kids' graduation ceremonies were canceled, the laughable policy that BLM rioters didn't need masks, churches closed, but the pot shops and liquor stores were open, weddings where only the vaccinated could attend and yet, everyone ended up getting C19. Maybe a month of remembrance calendar where a different Fauci lie is posted each day. We must never forget.

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1 reply by John Droz
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