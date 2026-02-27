My last words of wisdom concerned Critical Thinkers asking probing questions about contentious matters (like immigration). As an example, I started by asking WHAT is the core position of climate alarmists?

Let’s continue by considering two additional basic questions concerning climate change…

Next we should ask HOW alarmists are able sell an unscientific opinion to citizens, legislators, businesses, and the military that will cost everyone very large sums of money, and eventually their very freedom.

HOW they’ve pulled this off —

The alarmists’ success is based on them effectively utilizing these facts:

1 - that 95+% of the public are technically challenged, 2 - that 95+% of the public are not Critical Thinkers, 3 - that fear is a very effective motivator, 4 - Critical Thinkers who spoke out against the unscientificness of the alarmist position are ridiculed and silenced, and 5 - the mainstream media continuously parroting unscientific climate propaganda eventually convinces those in #1 and #2 that there must be truth in these alarmist assertions.

WHY are they doing this? —

Asking WHY the alarmists are doing this is a third logical question.

I try to assume the best about people — until proven otherwise. In this case, I start by assuming that alarmist scientists are legitimately concerned about the global warming issue. Further, one of their top solutions is that we should spend trillions of dollars on industrial wind turbines.

HOWEVER, there is zero scientific proof that wind energy saves a consequential amount of CO2 (e.g., see here)! So, when alarmist scientists propose a nonsensical solution, it says that either: a) they are not competent in this area, or b) they have some other agenda.

Not surprisingly (as the same objectives are underlying almost every politically contentious matter), the answer to WHY is: greed and power.

A Superior Parallel with the Climate Matter —

Let’s look at just one other recent worldwide matter for some parallels: the “COVID-19 pandemic.” For any Critical Thinkers, it was obvious that although prevention and treatment of COVID-19 were scientific issues, there was almost nothing scientific about the COVID-19 preventions or treatments!

For example, the incessant mask requirements may seem to make sense to most laypeople, but scientifically, the verdict about masks for COVID is unequivocal: they are not effective plus they are a serious health risk.

Further, MANDATING that citizens must take unscientific preventions or treatments — or lose their job, etc. — was (should have been) an eye-opening revelation as to how far we have departed from genuine Science, and how tenuous our foundational freedoms have become.

For example, here is a sample table I put together about the major COVID-19 early treatment options. The unscientificness of the medical establishment’s unwavering endorsements — especially compared to OTC options — is beyond stunning.

In this regard, real Science says that the government-supported Paxlovid treatment has an effectiveness of 17±%, while the inexpensive OTC treatment of Vitamin D has an effectiveness of 56±%!!! When has Dr. Fauci ever publicized anything remotely like that?

What’s even worse is that none of the guilty parties here have yet to acknowledge their deviation from real Science.

My last example is that I put together another unique table comparing the COVID situation to the Climate Change matter. The parallels are mind-bending — yet almost no one else on the planet has pointed this out!

A good overview —

Watch this new, short video which is a good summary of the situation:

The Bottom Line —

America was founded on solid democratic and Judeo-Christian principles. It has successfully survived and flourished due to those. However, those who are driven by greed and power could care less.

Critical Thinking citizens need to keep the Big Picture in mind when they are deluged with the self-serving claims of anti-Americans.

