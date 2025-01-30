With the Bobby Kennedy confirmation process ongoing, here is another medical-related commentary that brings into sharp focus just some of the deeply concerning realities of the current US healthcare system.
The clear conclusion is that radical changes are needed yesterday, and further nibbling around the edges is detrimental to all of us.
What I’m showing is a fascinating new discussion between Jordan Peterson and Dr. Simone Gold, (a physician and an attorney)…
As a minimum please watch the first twenty minutes. In that part, they touch on interesting topics like: the differences between scientists and physicians, how Critical Thinking is not part of medical training, etc.
I believe that Dr. Gold’s eloquent words speak for themselves, so anything I add might dilute them — so I will end with her video…
Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
Cannot second this enough! I was truly enlightened by Simone’s explanation of the critical differences between how physicians and lawyers are trained. One of the nagging questions I personally had was how the vast majority of doctors were absolutely loathe to question the official narrative. I personally thought that it was some kind of code among physician to never question each other’s judgment. But according to Simone, it’s not that at all. They are actually trained NOT to question.
Just think of how AI is going to further exacerbate this problem. A friend mired deep in the bowels of the pharmaceutical industry tells me that nanotechnology is moving at warp speed, as is AI diagnostic tech. He is excited and the soon-to-be-realized dream of fast diagnosis by AI, with tailor made injectable mRNA nanoparticle vaccines to attack cancer in your body. Not only that, the industry envisions testing healthy people for different disease markers, then tailoring vaccines to prevent future diseases. What could go wrong?
Imagine a day when your baby is so tested at birth, a cancer marker is found and you are “offered” a tailor made vaccine. You have grave concerns (either in the speed at which these things diagnostic AI or the nanotechnology was developed) and want your opt out, but you have been told that if you reject it your child will never be covered by insurance for this disease because of the onerous expense of treatment and the burden they would be on society.
Do you trust the system training physicians now? Do you trust the health agencies making these decisions? Do you trust the companies making the drugs?
Too bad. There’s just too much money to be made! Too many elections to run!
What can possibly go wrong?
Medical Care is NOT health Care. Doctors are not taught information that would prevent illness or render cures. John D Rockefeller set it up after 1910, when he got his men on medical school boards in order to promote and sell his patented petroleum-based drugs. He eliminated other healing modalities available at the time. Drugs and vaccines are toxic and do not belong in the human body...They destroy the cells and the organs, including the brain. When I read Vaccination is NOT Immunization, which listed all the items in the childhood vaccines,, such s, aluminum, mercury, fluoride, formaldehyde, animal viruses, animal cells, etc. I was appalled at the ignorance of medical doctors who promoted these injections. American's mental and physical health has gone downhill drastically, since the 1950s. My first child nearly died; and it set him up for life long problems.