With the Bobby Kennedy confirmation process ongoing, here is another medical-related commentary that brings into sharp focus just some of the deeply concerning realities of the current US healthcare system.

The clear conclusion is that radical changes are needed yesterday, and further nibbling around the edges is detrimental to all of us.

What I’m showing is a fascinating new discussion between Jordan Peterson and Dr. Simone Gold, (a physician and an attorney)…

As a minimum please watch the first twenty minutes. In that part, they touch on interesting topics like: the differences between scientists and physicians, how Critical Thinking is not part of medical training, etc.

I believe that Dr. Gold’s eloquent words speak for themselves, so anything I add might dilute them — so I will end with her video…

