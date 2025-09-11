We interrupt our regular programming to bring you this important news…

As a Christian person, I believe that the Big Guy starts out each life by giving each person an allotted time (5 years, 31 years, 76 years, etc.). What we then do with that time is up to us.

Of course we don’t know what that allotted time is, which makes things interesting…

When we inevitably cash in our chips, I believe that this is what we will be asked: “What did you do with the time and opportunities you were given?”

——————————

Although the secular world is focused on the negatives of Charlie’s death, there are positive parts of this experience. For example, Charlie is now happy and in a great place. Yes, it is a big loss to us, but if we really liked him, don’t we want him to be enjoying his eternal reward?

I would like to communicate my vision that Charlie is doing just fine. I’m not an artist, so I found two photos that had elements of what I was looking for, and then combined and edited them. I know a professional artist could have done much better. See what you think of my unique end product —

My view also is that there is merit to New Orleans’ style funerals — they are an upbeat celebration! Yes, that’s the spirit — celebrate a good life! (The video below is only 1+ minute, but you should get the idea…)

Assigning Responsibility:

Yes, there are a lot of haters out there. A reasonable explanation is that this is largely due to what is being taught in K-12 schools where: a) Judeo-Christian standards are being undermined, and b) the opposite of critical thinking (conformity) is being taught, making many children grow up as easy prey for hateful ideologies.

What to do? As readers know, I’ve dedicated years of my life to fixing K-12 education, and some progress is being made. Constructively and intelligently speaking up against this travesty is a good place to start.

Bottom Line —

Charlie: THANK YOU for your efforts on behalf of America.

You were an inspiration.

