4h

Back in the mid ‘70’s my older brother and I transferred from a catholic school to public- him to 4th grade and me to 2nd. He was a full two years ahead of our peers and I was a year, academically. We both sat through horrifically boring repeats of material we had already learned at the Catholic school, minus the catechism we had at the former. Even at the tender age of seven I was gobsmacked that these kids were just now learning all the things sister Anna Mary taught me a year ago. Both of us were classified as “gifted” by the new school due to our aptitudes already exceeding the expected at public school grade level when honestly it was just the fear of god (and sister AM and her ruler) that would convince anyone to just try harder. While I’m no dummy my brother actually is gifted and I can’t fathom how unbelievably bored he must have been those two years. He did take the gifted classes out of sheer desperation but my mom said I was way too much of a social butterfly to thrive there. She was right but I still wonder if I would have done more had I done so too. After all, my July birthday left me youngest of my classmates and I never struggled at the catholic school. We both ended up at the catholic high school (my brother chose to go back when offered) and had no problems going back but it saddens me to say that the high school is no more. Catholic education now ends at 8th grade in my town. The church needs to quit spending so much on illegal immigrants and start caring for its own. It would go a long way towards bringing people back into the flock. They are sadly addicted to the government money available for such endeavors. It’s one of many reasons why I’m so happy about the shutting down of grifts like USAID etc. Let the church go back to saving souls instead of illegals.

4h

I attended K-8 at an Archdiocesean grade school. I attended an independent Jesuit high school. Both the Archdiocese and the independent Jesuit high school have voluntarily incorporated most of the public achool curriculum ..., while charging higher tuition fees. The Bishops in Kansas support tax-funded school choice which is designed to eliminate ALL school choice! Whatever the government funds, it controls!!! Satan is at play inside the halls of Catholic education.

