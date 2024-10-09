My experience with the Substack platform over the last two years has been very good. For example, even though they are continuing to add new features, typically they have been done seamlessly — so kudos to them.

However, I (and you) experienced a major glitch over my last three (3) posts: readers were unable to make comments after my articles!

For example, some readers were told that they had to be paying subscribers to make a post — which was incorrect. (I have declined hundreds of offers by subscribers to pay for my commentaries, as I am not doing this for financial compensation.)

The explanations I’ve been given for this glitch by Substack IT people are technical, so not worth getting into with subscribers. The bottom line is that they had a programming error which now seems to have been fixed.

The takeaway is that you can now go back to these three posts and make comments:

Please review those three posts and feel free to wax eloquently after any of them.

I’ve been assured that there should be no problem with any free subscriber making comments in the future. (If there are, please email me.)

Thank you for your patience and support!

Here are other materials by this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2024 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).