I thought that this piece would be appropriate, following my healthcare recommendations regarding DHHS…

I get lots of stuff in my inbox — typically 200 to 300 emails a day. I peruse most of them and answer quite a few.

Below is a 3-minute video I recently received. The sender did not identify the speaker, but a reader kindly informed us (below) that it is Dr. Thomas Szasz. What Dr. Szasz said struck a chord with me. See if it resonates with you…

What he says is 100% in sync with my assessment that political science is replacing real Science in most of our technical areas (climate, energy, healthcare, etc.). The core reason this is happening is that parties with an economic or political agenda are well aware that the public respects real Science — so they carefully contort their area of interest so that it appears to be real Science.

They get away with this for two reasons: 1) most citizens are not scientists, so they have difficulty in separating real Science from fake science (and political science), and 2) most citizens are not Critical Thinkers, so they do not take the time to ask hard questions.

These deceptions are happening not just in healthcare, but across the board. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) coming on strong, things are about to get at least ten times worse. The most effective antidote is to have people be Critical Thinkers. The appropriate place to teach Critical Thinking is in K-12 Science classes. However, the Left has seen to it that no state is currently doing this properly.

We simply MUST fix this immediately or the entire American experiment will likely fail.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2024 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).