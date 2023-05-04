Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Nancy in NC's avatar
Nancy in NC
May 4, 2023

I'm sure you will be offended and I understand. Being offended is our right. But I won't be vacationing in NY, because I don't feel like supporting through my dollars (if we still have dollars this summer) one of the most obnoxious and repressive state governments. Plus, my second amendment is not appreciated through several area I would have to travel. I'm thankful we went to upstate NY in 2008, but I won't be returning.

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