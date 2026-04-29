Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
1d

Welcoming spring in northern Maine is somewhat different here on my mountain, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. I just finished my maple sap boil and bottled three gallons of syrup, the coltsfoot is blooming, the winter snow is almost all gone and the wood thrush are back, singing dawn and dusk. Now it's time to think about getting the garden planted. Spring is an especially joyous time of year after such a long cold winter. Life renews itself in such amazing ways.

Reply
Share
Don Runkle's avatar
Don Runkle
1d

John,

Yes, I’ve stayed at this Inn since my two daughters live in the Asheville area. I believe my one daughter sells her pottery work at their little artsy/crafty shop.

Nice place and beautiful surrounds.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture