Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9h

Great information thanks. Good knowing that Republicans in the Senate are working hard to approve President Trump's nominees. The Democrats show their distain, not just for President Trump, but for all Americans. Their non-actions are wasting valuable time. Time is valuable...and President Trump is doing his utmost to pull the U.S. out of the pit that the Democratic Administration put us in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
10h

Excellent info, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture