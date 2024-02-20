The Most Powerful Education Idea Ever?
A Single New High School Science Class Would Be Revolutionary
—> Warning! I’ve been periodically accused of having some interesting, creative ideas before, but IMHO this may be one of the best ever!
Before I reveal a unique and powerful solution to what is ostensibly our most serious societal peril, we need to be clear about what the peril is. This is a brief outline:
a) The worst current problem in US K-12 schools (by far), is WHAT our children are being taught — i.e., what is in (or missing from) the curriculum.
b) IMO the part of the curriculum that has been most extensively corrupted, is the subject area of Science. This is due to 49± states fully (or mostly) adopting the progressive Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), which is a frontal assault on traditional Science (e.g., they quietly extracted the Scientific Method, and are subverting Critical Thinking). See this article that outlines the NGSS problems, from a variety of sources..
c) Although you likely haven’t heard it before, this is arguably the most significant attack on America. Every year this results in some 3 million propagandized high school graduates, who shortly become voting citizens. This is unsustainable!
d) Essentially no one (parents, teachers, legislators, State Boards of Education, scientists, conservative organizations, etc.) is exposing the NGSS for what it is.
e) Likewise, no one has come up with a realistic alternative to the NGSS, or a practical solution to fix the NGSS — until today!
Now that you have a glimpse of the profound consequences of this major unaddressed societal problem, let’s proceed to a unique and powerful solution…
In most US schools, the Science offerings in K-8 are general and rudimentary. In High School, they get more specific and more advanced. For example, in HS there is typically one year each of such classes as biology, geology, chemistry, and physics. (Sometimes there are quasi-fluff options like environmental science.)
The assumption is that after eight years of general science, students are prepared for (and interested in) more depth in the traditional Sciences. [Note: Based on current NGSS-oriented curriculums, the accuracy of that assumption is highly questionable.]
What’s proposed here is that a mandatory “overview” Science class be given to all 9th graders. An appropriate title might be: Real Science 101 — but be creative with the name!
The mandatory part is because Science is now an essential element of our existence, so every child needs to be taught some in-depth Science basics — which parents assume are being covered. However, due to the proliferation of the NGSS, almost all of the examples below are superficially treated, mistreated, or ignored:
Critical Thinking (Properly defining, understanding, and teaching it. This includes appreciating the numerous, profound benefits of being a critical thinker.)
Linear vs Lateral thinking (there are significant merits for both: here, here, and here)
Social Emotional Learning (how Critical Thinking can achieve SEL objectives)
How and why is Science under assault? (Science is a gatekeeper against unscientific technical policies, Science is respected, etc.)
Definition of Science (Science is a Process)
History of the Scientific Method (4000± years of a successful process)
The four key elements of a Scientific Assessment (Objective, Comprehensive, Empirical, and Transparent)
Hypothesis vs Theory (explaining the different levels of Scientific certainty)
Scientific responsibility (Is it the proponent’s obligation to prove their claim, or is it the obligation of skeptics to disprove it? See here and here.)
Science and Public Relations (Is being right enough to win the day? See here.)
Science and Public Policy (How should the two relate? See here.)
Real Science vs political science (not even remotely similar)
Consensus (not a Science procedure, but a political aspiration: see here & here)
Peer Review (a good idea that has been co-opted)
Statistics (the good, bad, and the ugly of probabilities, etc.)
Data (there’s data and then there’s data)
Correlation vs Causality (What is the relationship between the two?)
Computer Models and projections (benefits and substantial weaknesses)
Science vs Scientists (Are studies by scientists, Scientific?)
Scientists and Relativism (Does the end objective justify the means?)
Science and Equity (a discussion of the Equity Chapter in the Framework)
Post-Normal Science (Are some technical issues beyond the ability of Science to assess?)
Normative Science (agenda-driven scientists rarely produce real Science)
Technical terminology (conveying hidden messages with carefully chosen words)
The Precautionary Principle (Is this scientific or ideological?)
Intuition vs Science (making assumptions can easily lead to unscientific conclusions)
Scientists vs Engineers (how they differ in objectives, methodology: here and here)
Science and the Media (journalism vs advocacy: see here and here)
Artificial Intelligence (our best friend and our worst enemy: see here and here)
Science and Religion (Can Science prove, or disprove, the existence of God? See here.)
Note 1: Essentially none of these Real Science matters are covered in the NGSS.
Note 2: Worse, in the NGSS the opposite message is conveyed about several of these.
Note 3: HS teachers would need to have a Professional Development class to properly teach such a course.
Note 4: This would also be an excellent general Science class for all college
freshmenfreshpeople.
Note 5: The above is a suggested chronological order of topics to cover.
After taking such a class:
a) ALL students would be better prepared to encounter a Science (and pseudo-science) world, even if they never took another Science class,
b) All students would perform better on state and national Science tests.
c) Because (if done right) this would likely be perceived to be the most interesting high school course offered (in all subject areas), a higher percentage of students would become STEM-interested.
d) STEM students would be MUCH better prepared to subsequently take traditional Science classes in high school and college.
For the above four significant reasons, this should become a state-required class, built into each state’s Science Standards.
Note: All of the states’ current Science standards that are NGSS-based, would then need to be reviewed (which was already essential to critically do anyway), as some of Real Science 101 conflicts with NGSS. That’s a good thing…
The bottom line…
Requiring this one class would result in extraordinary benefits to students — and subsequently to our society.
…
PS — This recommendation does not mean that we forget what’s going on in K-8. 9th grade was selected as several of the above topics are too advanced for a 3rd grader. That said, having a more elemental course on Critical Thinking in early grades is very advisable. Interestingly, a textbook publisher is already offering such material.
PPS — If you have any suggestions for better references, please let me know.
PPPS — Since this is of extreme importance, I’m posting the latest version of this material online (as a PDF), where it will be easier to download, etc.
PPPPS — Now looking for author(s) to write such a book!
Here are other materials by this scientist that you might find interesting:
My Substack Commentaries for 2023 (arranged by topic)
Check out the chronological Archives of my entire Critical Thinking substack.
WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2023 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?
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John...I forwarded your "Science Class" idea to the Dean of Michigan's School of Education who I know quite well and have discussed our joint interests over the last several years. As you know, I think US News has Michigan ranked #1 as the best teaching university program, for whatever that's worth. Their Dean is actually the sparkplug at a Detroit K-12 school that is doing some innovative things. I told the Dean that she should plug your "Science Class" into their 9th grade curriculum as a bold move. We'll see what happens:)...Don
In my experiences with science education from 60 years ago the problem is the teachers. For instance, my science teacher in the 8th grade knew far too little about the subject matter. She tried very hard to educate us, but her actual insight into the details was lacking. I actually knew that at the time because I was already interested in the subject and understood it better than she did.
Back then the people in charge recognized this problem and came up with a great solution. Instead of being taught in the classroom by an unprepared person, the entire class went to the cafeteria and watched a highly skilled teacher on a television. The program was put out daily on UNC-TV out of Greensboro or Raleigh. So, every student received the best of the best and I would argue our own teachers learned a lot that they did not know before.
The problem as I see it is most teachers today are a lot like those from 1956. They are not super interested in science and are attracted to the liberal arts. They are better at history, writing, and debating than at mechanics, physics, biology or mathematics. STEM programs for teachers in colleges today will help over time, but how fast can we get enough qualified teachers into the system?
I am told that the televised system I experienced was short lived because the teachers thought it was taking away their jobs. That was not correct, but apparently it worked and that system went away quickly even though as a student I thought it was excellent.
If I was I’ll, I still watched the show because it was right there on PBS. Actually, anyone could tune in an become better educated on technical subjects.
Anyway, that is my view of a way to turn the corner much faster.
Jim Schout