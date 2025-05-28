Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
33m

Even if they had (full time) jobs, they would take lessons from their French counterparts and be frequently "en grève" or at least on vacation all of August. Remember that socialism was (re-)invented in France starting in 1789. Read "The Socialist Phenomenon" by Igor Shafarevich. He concluded it's a death cult.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz jr.
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

They cannot count change. A lot can't tell time. They don't know how to sign their names nor read cursive. They are taught math is not an exact science. It's ok the approximate. No appreciation or thankfulness. No gratitude. No accountability or responsibility. It's bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz jr.
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture