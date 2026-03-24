Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
4h

Our children are being dumbed down, but are we at fault or is it by design? Food, fluoride, distractions?

I feel it in my own brain. True, I do not read like I used to. I can still comprehend well but have lost my zest to do so. I will pick up my books Rape of the Mind, The Judas Goats, and Creature from Jeckle Island to read ASAP. It's depressing, but reality. 1984 isn't so far fetched.

I taught elementary since 1995 only to stop 4 years for each of my 3 children. I left for good in 2020 over the mandates. Teaching was joyful until it became very stressful and the pay was not worth what was expected. Teachers are not prepared for the job nor are they paid enough so they get what they create and pay for. The system is bloated and wasteful. They could invest in better teachers if they wanted.

I taught in private schools, public, and charter. A couple served low income children and the rest served average to higher income children. The difference was vast... teachers, admin, equipment, parents, behavior...

The most successful schools had effective leaders (does anyone have leadership skills anymore?) and challenged the teachers as well as the students.

The worst ones allowed the teachers to wear flip flops and I can only imagine how lazy they were in the classroom.

I noticed when the parents valued education, the students cared and put forth effort, but when they didn't, the students were apathetic and did what they could to get by.

Schools test them constantly for state funding purposes which is exhausting although testing is good to measure progress to adjust your teaching. Poor schools have little support. If a child is hungry or living in a horrid situation, how can we expect them to focus on learning? Why blame the school when the majority of students are living in poverty and difficult conditions that affect their ability to learn? They respond by giving those schools LESS money. Is it motivation or punishment? These particular schools need so much more everything because they did not start out on the same level. These kids depend on the food 2x a day, but the food is garbage and minimizes brain function. Meanwhile, the root of the problem festers....

I did my best making sure they felt valued and school a place to enjoy learning. Every day I greeted them and said positive things to each child entering the room to set the tone of the day on a positive note. This also helped me gage their needs and feelings that day.

I also noticed when common core standards rolled out, that is when students began really struggling. I taught 3rd grade when they must learn multiplication but the curriculum ensured they wouldn't grasp it so I used my own. How could they do decimals and fractions without knowing numbers? Before CC, they could count by multiples and even prime numbers and understood squares at 8yo. Common core decimated math, but also reading. Phonics was thrown in with no rhyme or reason. Kids struggling to read need phonics that include prefixes and suffixes to comprehend larger words. How could we teach this ridiculous curriculum when these children have no foundational knowledge to build on? Now, throw in the many kids with autism today that they caused, and imagine what that does to a room full of kids.

The failing system is by design.

Not all kids are college material, but they hard push all of them to go. Many do not want to be there or become debt slaves because of it.

College is not for everyone and we need more plumbers, electricians, and wood workers. If they don't go to college the armed forces hunt them down promising greatness and unity. I do not want my children to be cannon fodder for profit or some other country's crimes.

I am an optimistic person, and what I wrote may seem cynical, but this is reality.

Our society has shifted and we had no control in stopping it. Like I wrote, it is by design.

God bless and help us.

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1 reply by John Droz
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
5h

I recently listened to a podcast by a Gen Xer. Their world seemed pretty grim. The world of college students today is worse. I went to a private grade school and high school in New York State in the 1950s. Despite problems typical at that time, I remain impressed with the quality and dedication of the religious teachers. However, the Catholic "system" could have done better in teaching world religions, history, and literature. John Droz and Hilarius Bookbinder have done us a service in posting this article.

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