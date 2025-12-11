It’s good that there are literally hundreds of online articles about Critical Thinking — and many of them are very worthwhile.

I’ve also seen lots of videos about Critical Thinking. This is one of the best: “Why Critical Thinking Is Disappearing – The Rise of Collective Stupidity.” (If you have any others that you believe are superior, please forward them to me.)

{As usual for the best effect, click on the expand icon in the upper left corner.}

In researching this, I stumbled on something fascinating — that this video was done over about ten times. Each has different text and images, but a similar message. Here is a shorter version.

Tell me which one you like better, #1 or #2?

Why is there such a disconnect here?

The huge quantity of articles and videos belies the stunning reality that not a single State formally teaches K-12 students how to be Critical Thinkers. As a minimum, this is a strong indictment of every State’s K-12 education quality.

It also raises a logical question: Is this being done on purpose? The evidence says yes, as those in control of our K-12 curricula (the Left) absolutely do NOT want Critically Thinking citizens. Their solution to minimize that from happening is to kill Critical Thinking in K-12 children. So far, that plan has proven to be VERY effective!

It’s astounding to me that almost every major Conservative organization (AEI, Heritage, etc.) is alright with our citizens being purposefully being molded into propagandized conformists!

Well, I’m NOT OK with this, as this is the biggest threat to the American Experiment that there is… I’m working on a K-12 solution, and promising progress is being made. It’s premature to reveal the story now, but I will be writing about it soon.

————————————————————

PS: As I mentioned above, interestingly, these are some other recent videos (e.g., here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here) with the exact same title and similar content! It looks like these are AI-generated videos…

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: