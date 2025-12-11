Superior Videos about Critical Thinking
Anti-Americans are aggressively trying to kill Critical Thinking in K12 schools
It’s good that there are literally hundreds of online articles about Critical Thinking — and many of them are very worthwhile.
I’ve also seen lots of videos about Critical Thinking. This is one of the best: “Why Critical Thinking Is Disappearing – The Rise of Collective Stupidity.” (If you have any others that you believe are superior, please forward them to me.)
{As usual for the best effect, click on the expand icon in the upper left corner.}
In researching this, I stumbled on something fascinating — that this video was done over about ten times. Each has different text and images, but a similar message. Here is a shorter version.
Tell me which one you like better, #1 or #2?
Why is there such a disconnect here?
The huge quantity of articles and videos belies the stunning reality that not a single State formally teaches K-12 students how to be Critical Thinkers. As a minimum, this is a strong indictment of every State’s K-12 education quality.
It also raises a logical question: Is this being done on purpose? The evidence says yes, as those in control of our K-12 curricula (the Left) absolutely do NOT want Critically Thinking citizens. Their solution to minimize that from happening is to kill Critical Thinking in K-12 children. So far, that plan has proven to be VERY effective!
It’s astounding to me that almost every major Conservative organization (AEI, Heritage, etc.) is alright with our citizens being purposefully being molded into propagandized conformists!
Well, I’m NOT OK with this, as this is the biggest threat to the American Experiment that there is… I’m working on a K-12 solution, and promising progress is being made. It’s premature to reveal the story now, but I will be writing about it soon.
PS: As I mentioned above, interestingly, these are some other recent videos (e.g., here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here) with the exact same title and similar content! It looks like these are AI-generated videos…
Both get the main point across and define the problem with notable quotes from famous philosophers.
I think the first one is more professional while the second might appeal to our youth because it is more friendly and less intimidating. But, America may need intimidation to actually awaken. We seem to only wake up when catastrophe strikes.
I liked the second presentation because it wasn't as creepy, visually and narratively, as the first. When I was quite young I read a saying that has stayed with me all my life. "If I were meant to be like everyone else, I would never have been given the gift of thought, for to follow the crowd takes no thought at all." I used this to justify the fact that I was very different from all the other kids. I don't use a smart phone, my "TV" is reading books and I live far from the madding crowds. I feel very bad for the kids today. From our educational system to violent video games to the saturation of the internet in our lives, the chaotic bombardment has to be overwhelming. Just being a kid is tough enough. Teaching them how to disconnect from the hive mind and think for themselves might save a whole lot of young lives.