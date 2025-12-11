Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
3h

Both get the main point across and define the problem with notable quotes from famous philosophers.

I think the first one is more professional while the second might appeal to our youth because it is more friendly and less intimidating. But, America may need intimidation to actually awaken. We seem to only wake up when catastrophe strikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
4h

I liked the second presentation because it wasn't as creepy, visually and narratively, as the first. When I was quite young I read a saying that has stayed with me all my life. "If I were meant to be like everyone else, I would never have been given the gift of thought, for to follow the crowd takes no thought at all." I used this to justify the fact that I was very different from all the other kids. I don't use a smart phone, my "TV" is reading books and I live far from the madding crowds. I feel very bad for the kids today. From our educational system to violent video games to the saturation of the internet in our lives, the chaotic bombardment has to be overwhelming. Just being a kid is tough enough. Teaching them how to disconnect from the hive mind and think for themselves might save a whole lot of young lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Droz and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture