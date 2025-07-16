Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Senior Moments
3h

Being human and very imperfect, I guess I'd have to say to God, "I did my best."

Barbara Charis
5h

What will your answer be, when you come to the end of the line?

Have I lived up to my full potential? Have I done anything with my life that has satisfied me? It is amazing that I left a marriage at 43 and in the next 43 years accomplished things, which i never dreamed I could. When i look back, I feel fulfilled and have no regrets. Life is about learning...and I learned a lot.

