Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Christy's avatar
Christy
39m

Interesting article! I enjoy reading your thoughts on things far and wide.

I love the idea of grouping kids by learning levels. I would even add - place kids in their level but add higher levels. We do Classical Conversations and in the Essentials program (4th-6th ish grades all combined) they do the same material for three years (the source texts change from year to year but the grammar portion does not). The first year is like “drinking from a firehose” for kids and parents but we know we have three years to gain mastery. Repetition, intensity, and duration - the three keys to learning anything.

Classical Conversations also uses wonderful handpicked curriculum and once a week meet ups to promote critical thinking. We memorize loads of information in the younger years, then slowly build until they become rhetorical. Because how can one think critically about something if they know no facts about it? I just graduated my first daughter yesterday from Classical Conversations. After watching her defend her Senior Thesis to a panel of judges and think through their questions - I saw “the proof was in the pudding “ - she is a critical thinker! It worked.

Now to figure out this phone epidemic… but that’s a different Substack :)

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1 reply by John Droz
David W. Pennington's avatar
David W. Pennington
3h

My hometown school system adopted skills-grouped reading in 1958, providing reading curricula up to 9th grade level for 5th and 6th graders. They also had accelerated math, beginning with 7th grade, that gave able students the opportunity to move the standard curriculum up a year. In high school, even in required subjects, class assignments grouped students by ability.

One thing that's an obstacle to teaching critical thinking in K-12 is the fact that our available faculty have such a low demonstrated skill level, due to being products of a system that indoctrinates all the way through BA, MA, and PhD.

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