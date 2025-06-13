During this time of international stress — where a lot of bad things could easily happen — it’s important to be able to see our life in perspective.

A while back, I heard this talk live and was impressed with what the speaker, Joe Backholm, had to say. Although the following is one talk, it has been broken into two parts, by subtopics.

I particularly appreciated the fact that he did a fine job connecting what’s happening in the world today with the K-12 curricula. Please click on the screen expander icon in the upper left-hand corner. That is important to be able to see what is on his slides.

He starts by asking four extremely important questions that we ALL should have considered and answered. I also found his observations about why so many people are focused on injustices, to be very revealing. Enjoy…

Introduction to Worldview

Education Indoctrination

This fascinating (shorter) part connects the worldview understanding with what is happening in U.S. K-12 schools. Note that at ~2 minutes he says that a key part of the indoctrination strategy is that children are taught NOT to Think Critically. This is the gist of what we should be fighting to fix…

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).