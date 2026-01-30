One of the most successful tactics of con men is misdirection. The concept is simple: pay attention to this shiny object over here, while I pick your pocket.

The Left is using this strategy in MN for at least two reasons:

1 - To bury the real story. Certain Minnesota residents (with the apparent cooperation of some State officials) have bilked taxpayers for many Billions of dollars. What have you heard about that recently? Nothing, as the civil disturbances have bumped that from the headlines. Success for them.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali has an excellent commentary that goes into this angle in considerable detail and with her usual clear insight. Read it carefully.

2 - The Left is desperately looking for something — anything — to make President Trump look bad. To that end, a goal in MN is to make it appear that Trump and his administration are out of control. Their plan is to utilize (likely pay) professional agitators to get some local emotional citizens so riled up that a few of them will go too far — forcing law enforcement to take drastic measures. The media headline is that a citizen has been shot. The details are lost in the confusion that was purposefully created. The takeaway is that Trump and his administration look bad, so mission accomplished!

When it comes to using deadly force, the most important point that our federal officials need to absorb is: Being legally justified is NOT enough! The Left and Right are involved in a Public Relations war. The victor will likely win the extremely important elections later this year.

The Left has three huge advantages here —

a) The mainstream media is on their side, so they have eager partners telling dishonest, one-sided stories. As a result, the public has been inundated with considerable anti-American propaganda. b) The Left has taken over WHAT is taught in our K-12 schools for decades now. Their #1 objective is to make sure that Critical Thinking in students is stifled. These become the people who you see rioting in the streets. EVERY time we see such turmoil, we need to think: “This is what people do when their intrinsic ability to do Critical Thinking has been squelched.” A superior discussion of this is in Everybody’s Talking. No One’s Thinking. “We live in a world where enough negative responses to an issue can start to feel like truth. The more backlash something gets, the more we assume it must be wrong, even when that backlash is off-base, emotional, or completely misinformed.” We don’t stop to ask: What’s the Truth here? c) The Left is also responsible for a further scourge in K-12 schools: widespread indoctrination of relativism. (A variation of this foolishness is “lived experience.”) This means that traditional American values and morality are dumped, and instead, our children are taught to believe that they can do whatever they decide is right. In other words, things like Judeo-Christian standards are irrelevant. Critical Thinkers will pick up on the fact that the Left is hypocritical with many of its claims and positions. In this case, these advocates for relativism NEVER apply that to those in law enforcement!

What To Do?

— Don’t be fooled by these subversive strategies: keep things in perspective. Unlike the January 6th business, this actually IS an insurrection.

— Don’t be deceived as to who the bad guys are here — and it is not ICE.

— Pray that cooler heads prevail, as a country run by mob hysteria is lost.

— Work with me to see that States start formally teaching Critical Thinking in K-12 schools. Yes, it is late, but better late than never.

— Teach your children the importance of values, religion, and Critical Thinking. Start by setting a good example for them.

