Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Barbara Charis
We have hummingbirds here, too. One little hummingbird knocked itself out flying into our glass patio door. I picked it up and held it in my hands for about ten minutes praying that it would be alright. It finally opened its eyes..looked at me..and in another five minutes, it flew away. I understand exactly what your friend wrote about. I feel a strong connection to all living things. I believe the soul can materialize anywhere...and we must love all life that our Creator made.

Van Snyder
Eons ago, people asked "why" and the only answer they were able to give was "the Gods willed it." Scientists do a better job now, tracking down the relationships between causes and effects.

Jordan Peterson is a philosopher, not a scientist, but he remarked about scientific investigations in this way: When you ask "why" and then you ask "why" about the answer, and … and you eventually run out of answers, the only answer left is God.

Physicists have done a good job of measuring the very small and very large, and developing mathematical models that predict phenomena accurately. They do a good job of describing and measuring the "what" of things, and the "why" between cause and effect on much deeper levels than they could 500 years ago. But when you get down to "why are there three kinds of leptons and three kinds of quarks, and why are quantum phenomena entangled, and why does the universe contain luminous matter and dark matter and dark energy and why does matter deform spacetime and …" you're left with Einstein's motivation: "I wonder whether God had any choice in the creation of the Universe."

