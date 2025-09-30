It’s comfortable for us to think that our current world is well understood. The reality is that there is a LOT we do not know.

For example, in my field of physics, the more closely we look at microscopic things (e.g., various energies in atoms), the more we realize what we do not fully understand.

The opposite is also true: the more closely we look at macroscopic things (e.g., galaxies), the more we realize we do not fully comprehend.

Feel free to explain these complex unknowns any way you want, but (as a scientist), my conclusion is that these are proof of God. To believe that all these intricacies just happened coincidentally is beyond silly.

Anyways, sometimes everyday things jar us a bit from our routine, maybe enough to give our existence some introspection. In that light, I am passing on what a good friend experienced and sent me to publish…

—————————————

John:

This happened to me on Wednesday, September 10th, 2025. I think that there is meaning to it, but you and your readers can each decide for yourselves…

When I first heard that Charlie Kirk had been shot (and regrettably saw the horrendous footage), I was very distraught. I have two teenagers and while they can’t name many people in politics, they certainly knew of Charlie Kirk.

Starting at 4 PM EST that day, my children had dentist appointments. As I was rushing around getting ready to first take my daughter to her appointment, I noticed a hummingbird trapped in our garage, fluttering around the ceiling.

It was desperately trying to escape, but was unable to find his (her?) way thru the large double doors that were open, and with abundant light pouring in.

I left both garage doors open and drove my daughter to her appointment, hoping the hummingbird would be gone by the time I returned to pick up my son. When I came back (15± min later), I was surprised and disappointed to see that the hummingbird was still frantically trying to find his way out.

Even though I was in a huge hurry to now get my son to his appointment, I couldn’t bear the thought of leaving, knowing this poor bird was still trapped. So, I grabbed the tallest grass rake I could find and attached a lightweight sweater to the end.

I then started sweeping it across the ceiling as high as I could reach, hoping to catch the little bird in my sweater as carefully as possible. Initially, he flew away as soon as I approached him with my rake contraption. I persisted, and suddenly he seemed to have a change of heart, as he hopped on my sweater the next time it passed him by.

I carefully lowered the rake with my draping sweater. I was sure that he would fly back up to the ceiling as soon as I got close — but surprisingly, he didn’t. I rotated the rake around so I could view him, face-to-face.

He was calm and quiet, but covered in dusty cobwebs. I walked out into the open driveway under a clear blue sky. Again, I thought that once outside he would quickly leave — but no. It was like he knew there was more to come. So I carefully started to clean the dirt and cobwebs from his wings and back.

Amazingly, he let me pull every last one of them off and never made a single attempt to move or fly away. Once I had cleaned him up, I put my finger down to his little feet and he stepped up on it. I lifted him up and rotated my hand slightly so I could again look into his eyes and admire his beauty. He seemed content settling on my extended finger.

I had never ever seen a hummingbird up so close and personal before. After a long and glorious 10 seconds or so, I lifted my hand ever so slightly and quietly said, “Okay,” as in, goodbye, he could go now.

The little hummingbird then flew away high up into the sky. I then felt a moment of peace (as well as awe) from this simple experience. I still had to get my son to his dentist, so I called for him to get into the car, and we left.

I shortly received the news that Charlie Kirk’s spirit had just left him. He passed on close to the time that I had been relating to the hummingbird, which had then gracefully flown into the sky. Draw your own inferences…

