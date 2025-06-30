Due to incessant bombardment of information, plus our being fully immersed in everyday concerns, we rarely step back to see things in perspective. Please give each of these some serious consideration:

Would you like to be a happier person? Would you like to be a healthier person? Would you like to be a more financially successful person? Would you like to have better relationships? Would you like to feel more fulfilled? Would you like to better manage your time? Would you like to have more satisfying employment? Would you like to increase your chances of saving your soul?

Reflexively, you may be inclined to answer yes — but do NOT answer yes to any of these unless you are seriously committed to making it happen.

What if there was ONE simple, free solution to bringing about ALL of these? !!

The “catch” is that it takes focused commitment on your part. Tomorrow there is free lunch, not today.

The Bottom Line —

How much effort are you willing to expend to make ALL these happen?

Post your answer to that question below, plus make a guess as to the answer.

