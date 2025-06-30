Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Chris Denton
Perhaps as a culture we have devalued and therefore have ceased (culturally) the habit of incorporating what we read, hear, etc into our daily thoughts and actions (which of course would require thought and mental discipline). Perhaps that is why priests, pastors, and rabbis require attendance at religious services weekly, perhaps to advance the habit of incorporating into our daily actions what we hear and see in the services. Now few people attend religious services. Employees prefer to work at home, away from the influence of work ethic culture. It seems to me that our current culture lacks sufficient hardship and consequence for laziness in thought and actions.

As for me, I cannot stop thinking. I live by the following:

"In all things observe, adapt, innovate and teach.

Quietly honor excellence in all that ones does.

Give without expectation of reward, for the best success is that which can be repeated often without the burden of expectation.

Remember that all life is trial and error, and therefore forgive often and quickly both others and oneself, so that we may progress.

Be honest to oneself.

Remember the sacred words to treat others as we would ourselves want to be treated."

These words are not entirely my own. I carry them on a card in my wallet. I believe in adopting for oneself the valuable ideas and habits of wisemen who have preceded us.

I really don't know any more than anyone else about this topic, but these are the thoughts which immediately come to my mind from witnessing my own community in upstate New York and as a country lawyer.

Senior Moments
The grass will always be greener...and I expect we've all thought about these major life questions, especially when things aren't going well. I just finished reading a book about Siberia...and its native people. In the simple and humble words of an elder who lived on the land, and by our terms would be classified as living in severe poverty; "Love your family. Earn money when you can. Find some way to eat when you have no money. Keep your machinery running, even if you don't have any spare parts. Be patient. Listen to the land. Don't get excited when things go wrong. Don't kick your dog." Seems to sum life up quite well.

