Some people have amazing skills — like in the case I’ll show you shortly.

The question is: how did they come about? Were they:

1 - naturally God-given, so that the person had to do little, 2 - the result of thousands of hours of work, or 3 - some combination of the above.

I believe that we all have some talents — but it’s up to us what we do with them. Our choice ranges from letting them wither on the vine, to fertilizing them so that they profusely blossom…

I started playing the piano when I was about 8. Mrs. Magendanz was my teacher. On my first day, she remarked that my thumbs were different — which (she said) is a sign of genius… I enjoyed playing a piece that was fun, but it never came “naturally.” (Today I have a high-quality digital piano — but it is getting dusty.)

I then took up the trombone — believe it or not, partly because of Clarabelle. (If you have to ask who that is, then never mind.) I played in a citizens’ band in the Summer, and that was actually fun. Oh yes, there were girls in the band.

In any case, I came across this video of Cili Marshall playing the piano. I’d say that she is fab. Here she is playing a public piano in a shopping center setting. ( The man is Brendon Kavanaugh.) You decide whether she’s good... (Don’t forget to click the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner.) …

Here’s a closeup pix of Cili…

If you’d like more, Instagram has the biggest collection of her playing — like below. (Don’t forget to click the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner.) …

So is her talent something she was just born with, or the result of thousands of hours of practice?…

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