Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
11m

While I'm very good at playing chopsticks on piano and I played the flute in high school band, nobody as much as ever hinted that I might possess an ounce of genius. I'm thinking this gal has worked hard to achieve her level of skill, but may also have been born with a degree of genetic encoding, as well as a healthy dose of God given natural talents. Some very young children sometimes demonstrate amazing talent without ever having had a single hour of instruction. Where does that come from?

Reply
Share
VICKI's avatar
VICKI
30m

Hard work and dedication. Playing a piano is not that hard if you stick to it and practice, practice.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture