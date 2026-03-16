Critically Thinking about Skills
We all have some talents!
Some people have amazing skills — like in the case I’ll show you shortly.
The question is: how did they come about? Were they:
1 - naturally God-given, so that the person had to do little,
2 - the result of thousands of hours of work, or
3 - some combination of the above.
I believe that we all have some talents — but it’s up to us what we do with them. Our choice ranges from letting them wither on the vine, to fertilizing them so that they profusely blossom…
I started playing the piano when I was about 8. Mrs. Magendanz was my teacher. On my first day, she remarked that my thumbs were different — which (she said) is a sign of genius… I enjoyed playing a piece that was fun, but it never came “naturally.” (Today I have a high-quality digital piano — but it is getting dusty.)
I then took up the trombone — believe it or not, partly because of Clarabelle. (If you have to ask who that is, then never mind.) I played in a citizens’ band in the Summer, and that was actually fun. Oh yes, there were girls in the band.
In any case, I came across this video of Cili Marshall playing the piano. I’d say that she is fab. Here she is playing a public piano in a shopping center setting. ( The man is Brendon Kavanaugh.) You decide whether she’s good... (Don’t forget to click the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner.) …
Here’s a closeup pix of Cili…
If you’d like more, Instagram has the biggest collection of her playing — like below. (Don’t forget to click the expand arrows in the upper left-hand corner.) …
So is her talent something she was just born with, or the result of thousands of hours of practice?…
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While I'm very good at playing chopsticks on piano and I played the flute in high school band, nobody as much as ever hinted that I might possess an ounce of genius. I'm thinking this gal has worked hard to achieve her level of skill, but may also have been born with a degree of genetic encoding, as well as a healthy dose of God given natural talents. Some very young children sometimes demonstrate amazing talent without ever having had a single hour of instruction. Where does that come from?
Hard work and dedication. Playing a piano is not that hard if you stick to it and practice, practice.