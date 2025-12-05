Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Linda
3h

C'mon, John. You know we can do both at the same time. Kids have a natural interest in food. In fact, a food reward is a good motivator. We can educate our children to THINK about food choices. Why are some healthier than others? What is a calorie? How are we energized? How can we control our eyes and brain to make better choices? Etc., etc. Object lessons/critical thinking.

2 replies by John Droz and others
Russell Cook
2h

Your entire Substack effort here goes to the heart of the problem with left-o-zealots' mindset: rock-bottom mental health. When conservatives are asked to use one word to describe those zealots, "control" usually first tops the list regarding that mob's tyrannical agendas, on pretty much any given topic. That mindset is actually a crazy thought process -- who has the time to elaborately plan out ways to control every aspect of someone else's lives, or even deliberately wants to do that?? Yet that's precisely what that mob does, and somehow they get big bucks to do it, ranging from climate lawfare litigation to election results engineering and suppressing opposition speech by any means possible.

But if asked what one other single word fits this bunch, I'd wager it would be "CRAZY." I remember when the old Democrat party was mostly focused on topics worthy of critical thinking discussion, such as what degree government could help the portion of the population that was less equipped to deal with hardship, or how runaway corporate greed was demonstrably detrimental to workers, or how basic racial discrimination needed to stopped. Any one of us could see their point of view, and where they might go a little overboard with some aspects of it in advancing their solutions to the problems. But during the last election when I saw a "Don't Be Crazy, Vote Harris/Walz" campaign sign, I burst out a laugh the moment I saw it. These days, psychological projection is a hallmark of 'The New Democrat Party.' They call us crazy when they need to look in the mirror.

"Defund the police to protect us from them" / "Men can transition to be women" / "we have 12 years to stop global warming before it is too late" / "Biden showed no signs of mental health incapacity" / "public school teachers know better than parents how to raise children" / "all these new people are just undocumented Americans, and ICE agents are acting like the Gestapo in their handling of them"

All of that is based on pure emotion-driven rationale with not an iota of facts or critical thinking to back it up. The old Democrat party at least had noble - if slightly misplaced - intentions. The sole core agenda of the 'The New Democrat Party' seems to be the normalization of insane thinking, and it was clear under the Merrick Garland DoJ - and it is clear under all the current violent intimidation efforts - that they intend to carry out this agenda by force wherever possible.

When enough of the otherwise disinterested public sees all of this for what it is, the minority nutcase left-o-zealots will self-sensor when they figure out they have no way to inflict their tyranny on the rest of us.

