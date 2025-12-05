Critically Thinking About Our Health
IMO a key MENTAL component is too frequently overlooked...
The physical health of Americans is simply atrocious. For example, over 75% of American adults have at least one chronic disease, and the rate of child illnesses continues to grow. Considering our knowledge, scientific advancements, financial resources, etc, this is unconscionable.
The good news is that many people and groups (like RFKjr, MAHA Action, etc.) are now aggressively chipping away at this huge elephant-sized issue. I am in full support of these efforts, and (despite being time-challenged) religiously watch MAHA Action’s 1-hour weekly meeting. It rarely disappoints. (You can join, for free, here.)
That said, I have one major beef.
No one is seriously addressing the underlying mental part of this health crisis. I don’t mean mental illnesses, but rather mental ability. We can provide citizens with boatloads of great information, but if they can’t properly process it, what good is it?
Yes, to truly fix this crisis we need many more citizens to be Critical Thinkers!
Interestingly, medical people (and other good souls) immersed in trying to solve parts of our health crisis repeatedly say things like “We need to change the public’s thinking!” yet they don’t get this connection…
Let’s do a layperson’s overview, starting from the beginning…
The human body is a collection of parts working together in various systems.
These unique elements range from relatively passive parts like a bone in your little finger to very active parts like your heart.
These complex systems range from the respiratory system to the circulatory system to the digestive system to the endocrine system.
The sophistication of these parts and systems is a major differentiation between animals and plants.
A key difference between humans and other animals is that humans have a much more advanced brain.
A human illness is a serious degradation of one or more parts or systems.
Critical Thinking is Instinctive!
The human brain is designed for thinking critically. For example, young children are naturally inquisitive, which is a clear indication that they are developing their critical thinking skill — which is rooted in asking questions.
K-12 schools should be focused on maturing this powerful skill, which is a cornerstone of what sets us apart from the rest of the animal kingdom.
Instead of making this a priority, almost all US K-12 schools actually infect children with a mental illness: lemmingitis. (See my earlier related commentary.) This disease occurs when the brain’s healthy and naturally occurring critical thinking is purposefully replaced by conformity.
The result? Such a brainwashed person now has herd mentality, which means that they are not much different from many animals. Thus, the term sheeple.
Surprisingly, much of psychology (and many other treatments of what we call mental illnesses, e.g., depression) can often be traced to a lack of critical thinking skills. This results in those victims making poor decisions (regarding diet, exercise, drugs, relationships, and much more).
So, when we talk of mental illness, lemmingitis should be at the top of our list.
Put another way, the number one thing to significantly reduce Americans’ chronic illnesses is to nurture their inherent Critical Thinking ability, starting when they are youngsters.
The Bottom Line:
We need to fix what goes into people’s minds before we can fix what goes in their mouths.
Put another way: until we make major inroads to restoring the critical thinking skills of Americans (e.g., starting in K-12), we have little hope to successfully restore the health of our nation.
C'mon, John. You know we can do both at the same time. Kids have a natural interest in food. In fact, a food reward is a good motivator. We can educate our children to THINK about food choices. Why are some healthier than others? What is a calorie? How are we energized? How can we control our eyes and brain to make better choices? Etc., etc. Object lessons/critical thinking.
Your entire Substack effort here goes to the heart of the problem with left-o-zealots' mindset: rock-bottom mental health. When conservatives are asked to use one word to describe those zealots, "control" usually first tops the list regarding that mob's tyrannical agendas, on pretty much any given topic. That mindset is actually a crazy thought process -- who has the time to elaborately plan out ways to control every aspect of someone else's lives, or even deliberately wants to do that?? Yet that's precisely what that mob does, and somehow they get big bucks to do it, ranging from climate lawfare litigation to election results engineering and suppressing opposition speech by any means possible.
But if asked what one other single word fits this bunch, I'd wager it would be "CRAZY." I remember when the old Democrat party was mostly focused on topics worthy of critical thinking discussion, such as what degree government could help the portion of the population that was less equipped to deal with hardship, or how runaway corporate greed was demonstrably detrimental to workers, or how basic racial discrimination needed to stopped. Any one of us could see their point of view, and where they might go a little overboard with some aspects of it in advancing their solutions to the problems. But during the last election when I saw a "Don't Be Crazy, Vote Harris/Walz" campaign sign, I burst out a laugh the moment I saw it. These days, psychological projection is a hallmark of 'The New Democrat Party.' They call us crazy when they need to look in the mirror.
"Defund the police to protect us from them" / "Men can transition to be women" / "we have 12 years to stop global warming before it is too late" / "Biden showed no signs of mental health incapacity" / "public school teachers know better than parents how to raise children" / "all these new people are just undocumented Americans, and ICE agents are acting like the Gestapo in their handling of them"
All of that is based on pure emotion-driven rationale with not an iota of facts or critical thinking to back it up. The old Democrat party at least had noble - if slightly misplaced - intentions. The sole core agenda of the 'The New Democrat Party' seems to be the normalization of insane thinking, and it was clear under the Merrick Garland DoJ - and it is clear under all the current violent intimidation efforts - that they intend to carry out this agenda by force wherever possible.
When enough of the otherwise disinterested public sees all of this for what it is, the minority nutcase left-o-zealots will self-sensor when they figure out they have no way to inflict their tyranny on the rest of us.