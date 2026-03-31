I just had a birthday, so maybe that was why I got to thinking (again) about my day of reckoning. Easter is coming up within a week, which is another reason to think about this. Here is my 2¢…

We ALL are going to go through this challenging process, so it’s surprising that so little is talked about it. Maybe that’s because very few people have died and come back to discuss what happened. But there have been some!

I read a well-publicized book a while back, where a physician interviewed some 2000 people who had “near-death” experiences. I’m referring to “Life After Life,” which was written by Dr. Raymond Moody. It is definitely a worthwhile read — and has some conclusions that you have never heard of.

That is just one of hundreds of life experiences that I’ve had that have led me to the beliefs that I have had for quite a while now.

The Two Biggies —

I’m going to keep this short so that (hopefully) more people will not only read it, but will take the time to share their views in the Comments below…

My conviction is that when we finally cash in our chips, we will be asked for an accounting of our lives.

Specifically, we will be asked two things:

1 - What did we do with the talents we were blessed with? and 2 - What did we do with the opportunities given to us?

EVERYONE is given talents and opportunities.

My Retirement —

As a condensed personal story, I retired from formal employment at age 34 (management at GE Aerospace at the time). I really enjoyed my job, but there were other things I wanted to do.

I was able to pull-the-plug early, as in my early twenties I committed to a specific goal of retiring by the time I was 40. Since I worked hard and smartly at this, I was able to beat my time goal by several years.

The brief version is that after considerable research (e.g., I read some 50 books), I decided that my strategy would be to invest in residential real estate. There followed thousands of hours of hard work, but it paid off.

It’s humorous that when I tell my story (reluctantly), a surprising number of people say something to the effect that “I was lucky.” NO! (For example, how many people do you know who have read 50 books on any subject?)

I used my talents and took advantage of opportunities that were available to almost anyone.

After that —

I then had another enormous life decision to make when I retired at 34: what to do then?

I have a very wide array of interests and abilities, so I could do (and likely do reasonably well) literally dozens of things. For example, I enjoy playing golf. (FYI, even though I don’t have the time to play very often, I have still shot my age multiple times — from the white tees.)

The question I asked myself was: when I have this day of reckoning, will “I’m a one handicap golfer” be a winning answer to the questions about the use of my talents and opportunities? I decided that the answer would likely be NO.

That’s why I am here writing you today — instead of being out on the links.

The Bottom Line

Over the last 40+ years, I decided to use my talents (e.g., as a scientist, as an organized person, etc.) to educate the public (for free) about some of the challenging technical issues we face as a society. These include major energy, climate, COVID, education, etc. matters.

What if no one pays attention? If I’m making a reasonable effort to communicate (like right now), it’s on the readers to pay attention and to take appropriate action. I’ve done my part.

Surprisingly (or maybe not), I’ve taken a lot of grief for speaking up about such societal issues — like publicly made death threats. But who cares?

My objective is to be prepared to meet the Big Guy and to have very strong answers ready for those two questions.

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