Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Fritz Rench's avatar
Fritz Rench
2h

Wellll…at the moment the Empire State

seems functioning politically to tarnish

the dream…to compromise the enterprise? f

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Fritz Rench's avatar
Fritz Rench
2h

Oops…”powers that ‘be’ “

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