Today, I continue my special series about the American 250th Anniversary.

Many States (especially those of the thirteen original colonies) have a special website commemorating this special event. New York’s is a good one…

Commemorate America 250 in New York State

As the nation marks 250 years since the founding of the United States, join historic sites, museums, battlefields, and attractions across New York State for events highlighting the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers, the innovations of our best and brightest, unparalleled arts and culture, those who bravely fought for equality, the beauty of our state’s natural history, and much more. Whether it’s a look back to early revolutionary moments or an exploration of the rich history of the trials and tribulations of our state as it grew alongside the country, there’s nowhere like the Empire State to commemorate America 250.

Enjoy!

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