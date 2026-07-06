Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

TV was supposed to culturally enlighten and educate people, but it failed! It lowered the standards and created a nation of sedentary couch potatoes; subliminally programmed to accept whatever they were told.

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